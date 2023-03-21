New York Giants sign free agent DB Bobby McCain

The New York Giants are adding some veteran depth to their secondary. NFL insider Adam Schefter is reporting that the Giants are signing veteran safety Bobby McCain to a one-year contract.

McCain, 29, was a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins. He spent six seasons with Miami and the last two with the Washington Commanders. McCain, 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, was a cornerback early in his career but has spent the last few seasons at safety.

McCain has played in 121 regular season games with 87 starts, and has been a full-time starter since 2018. He has been durable, with 2019 being the only season during which he missed significant time. He has played every game the past three seasons.

McCain helps fill the void left by Julian Love signing with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

McCain has a passer rating against of 99.3 for his career, per Pro Football Focus. In 2022, his passer rating against was 102.7.

Safeties Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson, who each played roles for the Giants last season, are also free agents.

The Giants have Xavier McKinney, Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton and 2022 practice squad player Trenton Thompson at safety.