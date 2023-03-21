Mel Kiper mocks WR Jordan Addison to New York Giants at No. 25

Mel Kiper stuck with the idea that the New York Giants could continue to add play-making weapons at wide receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones in his latest mock draft, selecting wide receiver Jordan Addison for New York at No. 25. [ESPN+]

Kiper says:

Quarterback Daniel Jones is back on a four-year deal, and the Giants’ front office has prioritized playmakers around him. New York has given the franchise tag to running back Saquon Barkley, re-signed wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, traded for tight end Darren Waller and added receiver Parris Campbell on a one-year deal. That’s an upgraded depth chart, which also includes promising 2022 second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson. How about one more? Addison put up huge numbers for Pitt and USC over the past three seasons, and he could be a plug-and-play starter, getting reps in the slot and outside. This is how the Giants’ passing offense can take a big step forward.

Valentine’s View

Addison is one of the handful of wide receivers who could attract the Giants in Round 1 if he falls to No. 25. The Giants could easily select a cornerback, interior offensive lineman, safety or linebacker here based on their board, but if a receiver they believe can develop into a No. 1 is there that also has to be a possibility.

33rd Team compares Addison to Marvin Harrison and ranks him as their No. 10 overall prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2023 draft class.

Addison has good height but has a slender frame without much build on it. He is a good athlete with quickness and speed to his game that not many others possess in this class. His quickness allows him to get in and out of his routes and release off the line. Addison can run away from defenders with the ball in his hands as well as get over the top of them on vertical routes. He is a natural hands catcher, not allowing the ball to get in on his body. He does lack ideal strength and struggles to get off press coverage and fight for 50/50 balls. He can play both inside and outside with good quickness to separate and release and very good speed to run by defenders on the outside. For Jordan Addison, it is his hands, speed, and quickness, along with his route-running ability that is going to make teams fall in love.

Here are noteworthy selections by Kiper before the Giants were on the clock:

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State (No. 16, Washington Commanders); Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (No. 17, Pittsburgh Steelers); Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (No. 20, Seattle Seahawks); Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (No. 22, Baltimore Ravens); Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (No. 23, Minnesota Vikings).

Remaining on the board here were linebackers Trenton Simpson and Drew Sanders, defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Calijah Kancey, cornerback Kelee Ringo, and offensive linemen like O’Cyrus Torrence, John Michael Schmitz, Steve Avila and Joe Tippmann.