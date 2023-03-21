Giants news, 3/21: Darius Slayton defends his QB, Jon Feliciano signs with 49ers, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Feliciano followed Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll from the Buffalo Bills to the Giants, signing a one-year contract, and manned their center position for 15 of 17 games. While Feliciano got off to a rocky start as the Giants entire interior offensive line struggled to deal with pressure on the interior, he improved as he settled into his starting role.

As it stands now, Ben Bredeson is the only player on the Giants roster who has any experience at center. Bredeson played in 11 games for the Giants in 2022, starting eight of them. The team is surely hoping that 2022 third round pick Joshua Ezeudu can claim the left guard spot, potentially freeing Bredeson to move over to center full time. However, the Giants’ depth along the offensive interior is wearing thin.

Darius Slayton made it clear that Daniel Jones is his quarterback, and a big reason he just re-signed with the team.

“Anybody who follows me on Twitter knows Daniel Jones slander is not being tolerated on my timeline. That’ll be that way probably until the day I die,” Slayton said. “I’m extremely happy for him and I’m just glad he’s able to get his due...That was obviously a huge plus for me in coming back here.”

Slayton said other teams were interested, and that because Georgia is home playing for the Atlanta Falcons was a consideration. But the Auburn alum wanted to see things through after making the playoffs in East Rutherford.

“Ultimately I think that the best football decision for me was being back here with Daniel and continuing to grow with him in [Mike] Kafka’s offense,” he said. “There’s some familiarity here, you know what Dabs and Kaf and Joe are building here and some of the guys that they acquired, I just felt like this would be the best place for me to go....It would have been kind of crazy to leave after somewhat building all these bricks and then as soon as we get the thing built to just jump off the top. I definitely wanted to stick around and be at the top and take in the view myself.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

“This is about durability,” Lombardi, who has two sons who are employed by the Raiders, said on his podcast The GM Shuffle related to Waller. “This is about ‘I’m getting ready to pay you $11 million, we redid your contract and on the bye week, instead of rehabbing, you went home for four days and accrued the fines. On the bye week, you went home and just didn’t talk to anybody. Just went home and left a message saying ‘hey, fine me. I don’t care. I’m going to southern California…”

What are the Giants going to do at safety after losing Julian Love? Are they done adding at wide receiver? Who's playing center next year?

A film study of new Giant Bobby Okereke

What Bobby Okereke is bringing to the Giants



Watch: https://t.co/a1BpZNmi57 pic.twitter.com/k16TdeCBl2 — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) March 19, 2023

Peter King on the Giants moves in free agency so far:

The N.Y. Giants are the richest slot team in football, with the very bright prospect Wan’Dale Robinson due back from ACL surgery early in the season, free agent Parris Campbell in from Indy and Sterling Shepard re-signed for a song. Along with Darren Waller (fingers crossed he can stay on the field), Daniel Jones has some significant security blankets in the intermediate area now.

Grade: A- The Giants are getting a young receiver who is finally healthy and appears to be on the upswing. While Campbell needs to prove that he can stay healthy and continue improving, it's not costing New York a ton to give him a one-year audition. That's a huge win for a franchise that paid heavily to keep Jones and Barkley and now has just $4.2 million in cap space available.

NEW YORK GIANTS: CB, WR, S

The Giants brought back a lot of their guys from last season while also adding Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Bobby Okereke. As of now, their depth chart is solid; it doesn’t have a ton of glaring holes. But that’s not to say there aren't areas to upgrade. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale could also use more top-tier cornerbacks, so that is on the list. The Giants lost Julian Love to free agency, so another safety selection could be in order. For as much as this team has bodies along the wide receiver depth chart, it still lacks a WR1-caliber player.

The Record’s Art Stapleton is out with his second seven-round mock draft.

1st round, No. 25: John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

2nd round, No. 57: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

3rd round, No. 89: Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

4th round, No. 128: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

5th round, No. 160: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

5th round, No. 172: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

6th round, No. 209: Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

7th round, No. 240: Jadakis Bonds, WR, Hampton

7th round, No. 243: Avery Young, DB, Rutgers

7th round, No. 254: Jeremy Banks, LB, Tennessee

Around the league

Sources - NFL owners expected to finalize Roger Goodell extension | ESPN.com

Commanders’ free-agent deals suggest sale is indeed coming | ProFootballTalk

Texans signing LT Laremy Tunsil to three-year, $75 million extension | NFL.com

Bills release Isaiah McKenzie, saving more than $2 million against this year's salary cap | CBSSports.com

Cowboys trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks | ESPN.com

Raiders sign former first-round pick O.J. Howard to fill need at tight end | CBSSports.com

Dolphins officially exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option | ProFootballTalk

C.J. Gardner-Johnson fallout with Eagles, how safety ended up with Lions | CBSSports.com

Steelers add to offensive line, sign former Eagle Isaac Seumalo | ESPN.com

Panthers signing former Vikings WR Adam Thielen to three-year, $25 million deal | NFL.com

Fitterer: Panthers Keeping Options Open at No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft | The 33rd Team

Packers, Jets remain at impasse on Aaron Rodgers | ProFootballTalk

