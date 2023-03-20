Giants lose center Jon Feliciano to San Francisco 49ers

The New York Giants have a new hole on their offensive line as 2022 center Jon Feliciano has departed New York to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, per a report from Kim Jones.

Feliciano confirmed the move on Twiter.

Thank you NY!! Back to The Bay I go!! #49ers — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) March 20, 2023

Feliciano followed Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll from the Buffalo Bills to the Giants, signing a one-year contract, and manned their center position for 15 of 17 games.

He dealt with a neck injury towards the middle of the season, missing the Week 12 game against the Cowboys, and rested in the middle of the starters in Week 18. While Feliciano got off to a rocky start as the Giants entire interior offensive line struggled to deal with pressure on the interior, he improved as he settled into his starting role.

By the end of the year, Feliciano had claimed a place on the top 10 of ESPN’s pass block win rate among centers. Feliciano had a 95 percent win rate as a pass protector, and his loss adds another question to an interior offensive line that is once again in flux.

As it stands now, Ben Bredeson is the only player on the Giants roster who has any experience at center. Bredeson played in 11 games for the Giants in 2022, starting eight of them. The team is surely hoping that 2022 third round pick Joshua Ezeudu can claim the left guard spot, potentially freeing Bredeson to move over to center full time. However, the Giants’ depth along the offensive interior is wearing thin.

The team could look to free agency, and this projects to be a solid draft class for guards and centers alike. It would be a surprise to see the Giants go into 2023 with their interior offensive line depth as it is now.