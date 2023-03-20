‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: What else do Giants need to do before the NFL Draft?

The New York Giants accomplished a lot in the first week of 2023 NFL free agency. They signed linebacker Bobby Okereke, defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and wide wide receivers Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton and Jeff Smith. They swung a massive trade for star tight end Darren Waller.

There is, though, still much to be done. Patricia Traina joins the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss what might come next. Here is some of what we talked about.

2:30 — What is the biggest thing the Giants still need to address?

4:30 — What’s going on with Jon Feliciano?

5:45 — A center in the draft?

7:00 — What is the deal at cornerback?

12:45 — What’s going on with Leonard Williams?

19:55 — Is a long-term deal coming for Saquon Barkley?

26:15 — Odell Beckham Jr.

36:30 — Any more big moves coming?

