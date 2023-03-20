Former Duke CB Leonard Johnson visiting Giants, per report

The New York Giants are hosting a young cornerback on Monday whose hopes of hearing his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft were dashed by a torn ACL suffered while training.

Former Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson is visiting with the Giants as a potential developmental signing, according to Aaron Wilson.

Johnson a 6-foot, 191-pound cornerback who played 42 games for Duke from 2018-2021. He was considered a mid- to late-round prospect before suffering his injury last spring. Johnson had 165 tackles and six interceptions for the Blue Devils.

Here is a scouting report from Pro Football Network:

Positives: Nice-sized, physical cornerback who mixes it up with opponents and fires upfield to defend the run. Effectively diagnoses plays, quickly picks up assignments, and is most effective facing the action. Physically beats down opponents to defend the throw and competes against bigger opponents. Negatives: Must improve his footwork, as he’s all over the place and off-balance backpedaling. Slow in transition, late reacting to receiver’s moves, and struggles in downfield coverage. Never really lived up to expectations.

Johnson, if signed, would likely end up competing for a spot on the practice squad.