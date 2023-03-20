Giants news, 3/20: A’Shawn Robinson, Odell Beckham, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

DT A’Shawn Robinson visiting Giants on Monday

We wrote about this on Saturday. Robinson would add to GM Joe Schoen’s continuing effort to add to the defensive line depth and improve the Giants’ run defense. The Athletic ranks Robinson as the No. 40 player available in free agency, and says:

Robinson is one of the best run defenders in the NFL not named Aaron Donald. His 38 tackles on designed rush plays through Week 11 were tied for fourth-best among defensive linemen … with Donald. Robinson tore his meniscus in Week 11 and missed the rest of the season but is on track for a fully healthy offseason. His market may be too high for the Rams, but they’d also net a higher compensatory pick because of that.

Odell Beckham

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is apparently not happy with the market for his services. Over the weekend, Beckham took to Twitter to express his frustration.

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20….. all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

So, Beckham wants more than $4 million annually. Beckham apparently also asked Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley to plead his case to Giants GM Joe Schoen.

Tell Joe call my agent …. I got some more shxt left to do — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 17, 2023

The view here is that I just don’t see this happening. I think the price is too high for the Giants, and even though Beckham has friends like Barkly and Sterling Shepard in the Giants’ locker room I just don’t see Schoen thinking he fits what the Giants are building.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

2023 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Jalen Carter Find New Homes in Round 1 | Pro Football Network

Here are the picks for the Giants:

Round 1 (No. 25) — Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

Round 2 (No. 57) — DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

Round 3 (No. 89) — Noah Sewell, LB, Pregon

Round 4 (No. 128) — Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

Round 5 (No. 160) — Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame

Round 5 (No. 172) — Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

Round 6 (No. 209) — Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Round 7 (No. 240) — Terry Hampton, DT, Arkansas

Round 7 (No. 243) — Lonnie Phelps, edge, Kansas

Round 7 (No. 254) — Devon Matthews, DB, Indiana

Darren Waller could be transcendent weapon for Daniel Jones, Giants | FOX Sports

So having a talent like Waller can be transformative for a Giants' offense that is just beginning to develop under reigning NFL Coach of the Year Brian Daboll. And there's little risk, since all he'll cost the Giants is $11 million in salary and perhaps another $1.5 million in bonuses in 2023. He's signed through 2026, but there's no more guaranteed money on his deal after this season. So if it doesn't work out, the Giants can move on. But the deal could work out great, especially if Schoen can somehow fix a receiving corps that was littered with fourth and fifth receivers last season, like Darius Slayton (46-724-2), Isaiah Hodgins (33-351-4) and Richie James (57-569-4). Schoen had been downplaying the Giants' pursuit of a receiver since the end of the season, mostly, according to a source, because he knew the free-agent crop at the position wasn't good.

2023 NFL Free Agency Winners: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, and Daniel Jones Win the Offseason | Pro Football Network

Daniel Jones Quarterback Daniel Jones landed a remarkable deal, earning $82 million over the first two years of his new contract with the New York Giants. It was a masterful bit of negotiating from his agent and lands him more than he would have likely received on the open market. From a bankroll perspective, Jones pulled ahead. But on the field, the Giants have been improving. Not only did they make sure to return the few receivers that played well, but they also added players like Waller and Parris Campbell, both of whom will likely return more value than it cost to bring them in. With other upgrades here and there — linebacker Bobby Okereke comes to mind — and limited losses in free agency, the Giants are poised to turn from a lucky team in 2022 to a legitimately good one in 2023. If Jones can keep up.

