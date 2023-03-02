Giants news, 3/2: NFLPA ranks Giants as a top 10 organization, Julian Love, Nick Gates, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants ranked as eighth-best NFL work place in NFLPA report card

The New York Giants placed eighth among the 32 NFL teams in a National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) survey that resulted in working place “report cards” being issued for each franchise.

The Giants graded highly in every category. The worst ranking the Giants received in the eight graded categories was for the team’s strength coaches, where the Giants finished No. 28. The Giants received an A+ rating for training staff and A- for team travel, ranking tied for 9th. In four other categories—treatment of families, food service/nutrition, weight room, and training room—the team received a B+. The last category, locker room, received a B that had it tied for 14th in the league.

The report noted the difference that head coach Brian Daboll had made.

Every respondent believes that Daboll is respectful of the players’ time and they also feel he is willing to listen and collaborate with them. In many players’ opinions, his tenure is a stark change from former HC Joe Judge’s tenure and an example of how quickly things can improve if the club prioritizes the well-being of players.

Additionally, ownership garnered praise as 95% of the players believe the Mara and Tisch families are willing to spend money to upgrade the facilities, ranking them 13th in this category.

Across the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 5, the Philadelphia Eagles ranked No. 14 and the Washington Commanders were unsurprisingly last at No. 32.

“I talked with (Love’s agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) at the Senior Bowl,” Schoen said Tuesday afternoon at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We’re going to circle back here, so he’s on my schedule late in the week. So we’ll see. I think I saw a couple of safeties may be released, so we’ll see what that market looks like, and if there’s going to be a surplus or not, and where his value falls.”

Like Lamar, I think RB Saquon Barkley probably plays for his 2022 team in 2023. Still, it’s fun to speculate. I listed the Buffalo Bills as a team that should target Barkley if he hits the open market. Why? Buffalo already has one of the most dominant offenses in the NFL. With a legitimate running back and rushing attack the Bills should have the best offense in the NFL. As for the Miami Dolphins, you have to remember that Mike McDaniel made his name scheming for the run in San Francisco. The Dolphins attempted to go running back by committee this past season, and finished with the eighth-worst rushing offense in the league. Grabbing a star back would make the Fins so much better, and also take pressure off Tua Tagovailoa as well.

Schoen said Gates is “another guy we’ve had conversations with him before the combine in terms of trying to bring him back. So, another agency that we’re going to meet with this week. But we’ve already had talks with him.” In addition, Feliciano is “a guy we’re going to meet with this week, too. We had Feliciano in Buffalo with us. It’s not just what’s on the field with some of these guys. It’s the leadership and the locker room and within their position group that you’ve really got to make sure that you don’t let a lot of leadership walk out of the building. And that’s going to be a concerted effort for some of these guys. Maybe they’re backups, starters, whatever it may be. But we want to definitely be able to retain some of our leadership.”

Outside of any salary-cap casualties before the start of the league year, Beckham is the most accomplished among that group that includes Jakobi Meyers, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Allen Lazard, Darius Slayton, Mecole Hardman, Parris Campbell, DJ Chark, Robert Woods and Jarvis Landry. Based on the way teams feel about his knee, he could be the priority player to pursue at that position.

A look back at WR Wan’Dale Robinson’s first season with the Giants

“I do know I was a leading candidate, but there were some things they wanted to do that I didn’t want to do,” Martindale said.

“We've always talked about it," Ojulari said. "So when he went to college, he wanted me to come play with him, but I took a different route. So this, I don't have the power to choose that. So if I end up with him, I think that will be a blessing as well to be able to play with my brother again and dominate on the other end of the ball from him."

Ojulari went on to say that he's had a formal interview with New York that went "very well," and naturally, his older brother texted him a couple tips on what to expect in the interview.

