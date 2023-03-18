Giants news, 3/18: Wide receivers, Julian Love, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

At the end of the first week of free agency, BBV's Ed Valentine reflects on how the moves by the Giants have changed what they can do on the field and possible what they will do in the draft.

First, the group of receivers head coach Brian Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and quarterback Daniel Jones have to work with are different. It’s a faster, deeper, more explosive group. At wide receiver it is also younger. Second, the needs at the top of the Giants’ draft board now look much different than they might have at the beginning of the week. You can cross off tight end as a possibility at No. 25. A wide receiver might still be in play for the Giants in Round 1, but the Giants no longer find themselves in a spot where they might have to force a wide receiver pick if there are players at other positions they like better.

Valentine goes deeper by talking about how Campbell was impacted by a poor Colts team last year, the surprise return of Darius Slayton, a full season of Isaiah Hodgins and what to expect from three players coming back from injury.

“Daniel actually texted me as well [Thursday]. He told me he was a big fan of my game for a long time,” Campbell said at his introductory press conference on Friday. “I’m actually out in Arizona training for the offseason, and he was like, ‘I gotta get out to Arizona, let’s get to work.’ That’s what you want. You’re a new guy coming in, a new piece to the offense, and your quarterback is already like, ‘Let’s go, let’s get some work together.’ That’s just so welcoming and so promising.”

Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches has a gregarious personality and prefers to be called "Nacho."

"I'm just bringing a whole lot of energy, a whole lot of excitement, a whole lot of teamwork, just hard work and effort," he said. "My personality is my personality. Everything I do, I work hard for. It's just understanding how much this game means to me and how much it gives back to me. I just try to give it all I got, and I don't know how to really wear my emotions or my feelings. But it just comes out on my sleeve and the way I talk, it's just me."

The running back market has cratered. With Barkley, Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs and Dallas’ Tony Pollard getting tagged, Miles Sanders was the top back on the market. The 25-year-old, who had 1,269 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns last season, signed a four-year contract reportedly worth $25 million. No running back has signed a multi-year contract worth more than $7 million annually in the past two offseasons.

The Giants don’t figure to play hardball with a respected captain by lowering their existing offer. But there’s certainly no reason for the team to increase its offer based on the state of the running back market. Eventually, Barkley has to come to terms with the Giants’ offer being his best option.

He’s certainly teasing it on Twitter. Thursday night, Beckham posted a highlight video and Giants running back Saquon Barkley responded: Still that MF. Beckham then tweeted back and hinted at wanting to negotiate: Tell Joe call my agent …. I got some more shxt left to do

Winner: Daniel Jones. The Giants are really betting on their medical staff this year, as their top non-QB re-signing (RB Saquon Barkley) and top external additions (WR Parris Campbell, TE Darren Waller) have all battled serious and/or persistent injuries in recent years. Provided they stay mostly healthy, however, they should give Jones more confidence coming off an ultimate confidence-building debut under Brian Daboll. A true No. 1 WR would still be nice, but the young QB at least has more playmakers at his disposal -- not to mention a big raise courtesy his own $160M extension. A year ago, not even Jones could've anticipated rewriting his reputation in a new system, then cashing in as the ninth-highest-paid QB in the game, then finally getting actual weapons.

Super Bowl XXV MVP Ottis “OJ” Anderson revealed why he dedicated the win to the troops rather than the traditional “I’m going to Disney!” on the new Audacy Original Podcast “Damon Amendolara’s New York Accent.”

