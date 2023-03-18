New York Giants to bring in DT A’Shawn Robinson for visit, per report

When the 2023 offseason began, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was clear that the Giants needed to improve their run defense, and defensive line depth — two things that seemingly go hand in hand.

Per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Giants might be on the verge of taking another step toward doing just that. Rapoport is reporting that veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is scheduled to visit the Giants on Monday.

The Giants have already added off-ball linebacker Bobby Okereke and run-stopping defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches in free agency.

Robinson is a 6-foot-4, 330-pound seven-year NFL veteran who turns 28 on Tuesday. Could he give himself a birthday present by signing with the Giants.

Robinson was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Lions in 2016. He spent four season with Detroit and the last three with the Los Angeles Rams.

As of Friday, Robinson was No. 31 on the Pro Football Focus list of the 100 best remaining free agents.

Robinson suffered a torn meniscus in 2022, appearing in only 10 games. He has played 93 regular-season games with 63 starts and has been involved in seven playoff games.

Rams Wire said that Robinson had “three somewhat underwhelming years” with Los Angeles. Robinson missed eight games in 2020 and seven last season.

With only 7.0 sacks in his career, Robinson would not add much to the interior pass rush. He would, though, add more of the quality depth and run defense the Giants appear to be aggressively seeking.