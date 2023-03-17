Rakeem Nunez-Roches ready to bring energy to New York Giants

The New York Giants made a key rotational signing to begin free agency in 2023, adding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Rakeem “Nacho” Nunez-Roches. A former Super Bowl champ with the Bucs, Nunez-Roches has consistently been a reliable rotational player during his eight seasons at the pro level.

In 2022, Nunez-Roches proved to be a productive piece of Tampa Bay’s defensive unit, totaling two sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. Now, he’ll be joining the Giants and Wink Martindale’s defensive unit, serving as a valuable depth piece for the team’s defensive line alongside Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. Known across the league as a high-energy player with loads of character, Nunez-Roches, who is affectionately known as “Nacho,” is ready to bring his personality to the Big Apple:

“I’m just bringing a whole lot of energy, a whole lot of excitement, a whole lot of teamwork, just hard work and effort,” Nunez-Roches said. “My personality is my personality. Everything I do, I work hard for. It’s just understanding how much this game means to me and how much it gives back to me. I just try to give it all I’ve got, and I don’t know how to really wear my emotions or my feelings. But it just comes out on my sleeves, and the way I talk, it’s just me.”

Nunez-Roches should also prove to be an effective piece of the Giants’ defensive front. Joining a defensive line that already features Pro Bowl linemen in Williams and Lawrence, Nunez-Roches will be able to slot in seamlessly as a rotational defender who will only add more talent to an already stacked unit.

“(Williams and Lawrence), Those are some dogs right there,” Nunez-Roches said. “I just feel like coming here to help and contribute, bringing some great things. Stopping the run is what I do. I do that in my sleep. I just want to help those guys in that aspect. Anything I can do to help them, take the load off them, that’s what I’m here for.”

Finally, Nunez-Roches made sure to commend the Giants organization as a whole, emphasizing his excitement to be joining the 2023 squad. A stark contrast to the Giants teams of old, who were typically seen as one of the league’s weakest organizations, the Giants are now seen as a mission and destination that key free agents want to be a part of.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of a cause and not a part of a problem,” Nunez-Roches said. “I saw where the organization was at and the things they could do and the potential that was here. So, I was like, ‘Man, I feel like I could be one of those factors that takes it to the next level.’ I’ve always wanted to be a part of that. I never liked going to all those ‘dream teams.’ I want to be part of the culture, a part of the change, a part of the shift. That was one of the biggest factors in coming here.”