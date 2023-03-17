2023 free agency news: Julian Love reportedly leaves Giants for Seattle Seahawks

New York Giants safety Julian Love has reportedly agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, per a report from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds that Love is being signed to a two-year, $12 million deal.

Love was drafted by the Giants as a cornerback out of Notre Dame in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was almost immediately converted to safety by then-defensive coordinator James Bettcher. Love’s versatility proved to be very valuable for the Giants over the next four years. He played almost every position in the defensive secondary, from strong and free safety, to the slot, to blitzing, and even some cornerback, as well as being a core special teams player.

Love as named a captain of both the defense and special teams in 2023, and saw his role increase accordingly. He proved a vital piece for the defense following the injury to Xavier McKinney over the Giants’ bye week, and allowed Wink Martindale’s defense to weather the loss of its signal caller.

With the loss of Love, the Giants currently have Xavier McKinney (who is going into the last year of his rookie contract), 2022 draftee Dane Belton, Jason Pinnock, and Trenton Thompson.