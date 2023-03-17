Giants news, 3/17: Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Bobby Okereke, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Darius Slayton is back

It did not seem likely a week ago, or maybe even when the Parris Campbell signing was announced, but wide receiver Darius Slayton is back with the Giants on a two-year deal that could pay him as much as $16.5 million.

Bobby Okereke is where he wanted to be

The new Giants linebacker told media on Thursday that the Giants were “a team I had my eye on” in free agency.

Big Blue's linebacker lineage

Thoughts on Stephon Gilmore to Dallas?#Giants fans: Get to know one of your newest players, @BobbyOkereke! pic.twitter.com/gW4AqkoCnw — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 16, 2023

Source confirms the Falcons’ interest in Giants WR Darius Slayton...Atlanta was seen as the front runner. There’s interest in returning to New York, but signs have been pointing to a potential agreement with Atlanta.

It looks like the Giants could soon lose safety Julian Love to the Seahawks. Love, now officially a free agent, is visiting Seattle on Thursday, according to ESPN.

Bobby Okereke is the kind of linebacker the Giants have long sought: one that can stay on the field no matter the situation. NFL analysis Brian Baldinger opined that “the difference is where he makes the tackles. He is not going to get knocked back. There is nothing worse than 2nd-and-7 becomes 3rd-and-2 and run it again.”

Giants make the return of Sterling Shepard official

Shep's back for 2023 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Brpjv8GuVz — New York Giants (@Giants) March 15, 2023

Jon Gruden had just witnessed a brilliant 10-catch opening-night performance from his superstar tight end two seasons ago, and afterward declared that Darren Waller was the greatest player he had ever coached.

“I got calls from Tim Brown and Jerry Rice and Derrick Brooks and all the great players that I have coached that were pissed off at me for saying it,” Gruden said in a Wednesday afternoon phone interview from his home in Florida. “I stand by what I said.”

The Waller trade is a modest success for the Giants, who get a 31-year-old (at the start of the 2023 season) tight end coming off two years of injuries who is unlikely to be part of the team’s long-term rebuild. But it’s a disaster for the Raiders, who demonstrated that they are as directionless now as they were under Jon Gruden, if not more so, and that McDaniels hasn’t changed all that much in the decade since he mismanaged the Broncos.

