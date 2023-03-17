Giants mock draft tracker, 8.0: Wide receiver still the focus ... for now

Let’s just be realistic about this week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker. It does not reflect the moves the Giants made this week to upgrade their receivers — trading for tight end Darren Waller, signing free agent wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jeff Smith, and re-signing homegrown wide receiver Darius Slayton.
Thirty of the 58 mock drafts (51.7 percent) highlighted this week have the Giants selecting a wide receiver at No. 25. Add the six mock drafts that have the Giants taking a tight end at No. 25 and 36 of 58 (62 percent) have the Giants choosing a receiver with their first pick.
After the moves the Giants made this week, that is sure to change in upcoming mock drafts. Not that wide receiver is not still a possibility at No. 25 since the Giants receivers are all signed to short-term contracts, but positions like cornerback, safety, and offensive or defensive line now seem less likely.
For what it’s worth Jordan Addison of USC and Zay Flowers of Boston College were the most-often selected players this week. Each was chosen in nine mock drafts, 15.6 percent.
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|3/16
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/14
|DraftWire (Miller)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/14
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
|3/14
|FOX Sports (Staff)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|3/14
|Tankathon
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|3/13
|NFL Draft Blitz (Vogel)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/13
|CBS (Trapasso)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|3/13
|Draft Countdown (Menendez)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/13
|Draft Network (Fowler)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/13
|SB Nation (Staff)
|Brian Branch, S, Alabama
|3/13
|The Athletic (Standig)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/13
|Pro Football Focus (McGuinness)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|3/13
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
|3/11
|CBS (Wilson)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/11
|DraftTek
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/11
|San Diego Union Tribune (Brown)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/11
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|3/11
|Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
|3/11
|USA Today (Middlehurst-Schwartz)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/11
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|3/11
|33rd Team (Staff)
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|3/11
|Walter Football
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/10
|Sharp Football Analysis (McCrystal)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|3/10
|Fansided (Weiss)
|Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina
|3/10
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|3/10
|Touchdown Wire (Barbieri)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/10
|For The Win (D'Andrea)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|3/9
|CBS (Edwards)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|3/9
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
|3/9
|Pro Football Network (Hasan)
|Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
|3/8
|Yahoo Sports (McDonald)
|Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia
|3/8
|Player Profiler (Carpentier)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|3/8
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/8
|Pro Football Focus (Renner)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/7
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|3/7
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
|3/7
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|3/7
|ESPN (McShay)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/7
|Bleacher Report (Staff)
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|3/6
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/6
|Draft Network (Eisner)
|Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|3/6
|USA Today (Davis)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|3/6
|DraftKings
|Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
|3/5
|LA Times (Farmer)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|3/4
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
|3/2
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
|2/28
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/28
|The Athletic (Baumgardner)
|Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas
|2/27
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|2/27
|Pro Football Network (Sikkema)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|2/25
|NY Post (Serby)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|2/23
|The Athletic (Staff)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/21
|Pro Football Network (Pauline)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|2/21
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/17
|Pro Football Network (Platte)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|2/17
|RealGM (Risdon)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/17
|NFL Draft Buzz (Sells)
|B.J. Ojulari (Edge)
|2/14
|Football Outsiders (Robinson)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
Previous trackers
Version 7.0
Version 6.0
Version 5.0
Version 4.0
Version 3.0
Version 2.0
Version 1.0
