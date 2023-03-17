Giants mock draft tracker, 8.0: Wide receiver still the focus ... for now

Let’s just be realistic about this week’s New York Giants mock draft tracker. It does not reflect the moves the Giants made this week to upgrade their receivers — trading for tight end Darren Waller, signing free agent wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jeff Smith, and re-signing homegrown wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Thirty of the 58 mock drafts (51.7 percent) highlighted this week have the Giants selecting a wide receiver at No. 25. Add the six mock drafts that have the Giants taking a tight end at No. 25 and 36 of 58 (62 percent) have the Giants choosing a receiver with their first pick.

After the moves the Giants made this week, that is sure to change in upcoming mock drafts. Not that wide receiver is not still a possibility at No. 25 since the Giants receivers are all signed to short-term contracts, but positions like cornerback, safety, and offensive or defensive line now seem less likely.

For what it’s worth Jordan Addison of USC and Zay Flowers of Boston College were the most-often selected players this week. Each was chosen in nine mock drafts, 15.6 percent.

