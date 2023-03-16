New York Giants re-sign Jihad Ward

The New York Giants retained a key rotational piece on Thursday afternoon, annoucing the re-signing outside linebacker Jihad Ward to a one-year contract.

Ward proved to be a useful player in Wink Martindale’s defense in 2022, totaling 43 tackles and three sacks in his seventh season in the league. He is a Martindale favorite, having also played for him in Baltimore. The signing marks yet another instance of the Giants retaining solid contributors from this past season, making good on general manager Joe Schoen’s promise to take care of bringing back key players.

Ward is a vocal who will be entering his eighth NFL season. He has carved out a niche as a dependable rotational player for six teams. Before arriving in New York, Ward has spent time with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. After proving to be a reliable fit in Martindale’s defensive system, Ward is a safe, dependable signing who will provide depth on the defensive side.