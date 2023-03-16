New York Giants sign WR Parris Campbell

The New York Giants are signing free agent wide receiver Parris Campbell, per a report from Jordan Schultz.

Campbell, a second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, had a career-best 63-catch, 623-yard receiving season in 2022.

Campbell is the second wide receiver reported to be signing with the Giants in the last 24 hours. The signing of Jeff Smith seemed more like a depth/special teams move. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News is reporting that Campbell is signing a one-year deal with the Giants.

Pat Leonard has the details on Campbell’s one-year, $3 million contract.

Parris Campbell's Giants contract is a one-year contract worth up to $6.7 million, per source.



Terms:



$3 million base ($1.5M signing bonus, $1.4 million G'd salary, $100K workout)



Up to $1.7M in per game roster bonuses ($100K a game)



Then $2 million more in incentives https://t.co/nNE8zl6hCB — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 16, 2023

Campbell will likely be expected to play a significant role in the Giants’ offense. His 63 receptions last season came on 91 targets, a catch percentage of 69.2. He averaged only 9.9 yards per reception.

For his career, Campbell has 97 receptions for 983 yards (10.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns.

Campbell played all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2022, but prior to that injuries had been a major concern. In his first three seasons, he played in only 15 of 49 potential regular season games. Giants wide receivers coach Mike Groh was in that role with Indianapolis in 2020 and 2021.

Campbell was among the players mentioned in our look earlier Thursday at wide receivers who could be on the Giants’ radar.

In a profile of Campbell leading up to free agency, BBV’s Nick Falato wrote that Campbell “could have some unrealized potential” and that he was also hampered by injuries and the Colt’ quarterback carousel in recent seasons.

Campbell had a broken hand and broken foot in 2019, a knee injury in 2020 and a foot injury in 2021.

Where Campbell fits

The Giants have three wide receivers returning from serious injury in 2023. Sterling Shepard (torn ACL), Wan’Dale Robinson (torn ACL) and Collin Johnson (torn Achilles).

Darius Slayton, who led the Giants in receiving yards, and Richie James, who led Giants’ wide receivers in receptions in 2022 are both free agents.

At 6-foot, 208 pounds, Campbell is a bigger-bodied wide receiver. He played 756 snaps in the slot and 218 lined up wide.