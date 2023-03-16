Giants news, 3/16: Darren Waller, grading free agent signings, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

Some key takeaways from the press conference Giants new tight end Darren Waller had March 15

Health questions: “The biggest adjustment I’ve had to make going into this offseason is making sure I’m peaking at the right time.... making sure I’m peaking when the season starts, not showing up to training camp having worked so hard that I’m almost exhausted. That doesn’t set me up for success, or the team up for success.” His new teammates: "Radiate with humility...I really respect that. Guys that are so talented and have a lot of upside and are just really stepping into their primes as players. I’m excited to be with them.” New offense: "High-octane. It’s an exciting brand of football. You can tell by the way he’s come here he’s really empowered players ..I’m excited to just be in the mix and be a part of what this offense is going to try to do.” Returning to top form: "I believe wholeheartedly in myself. I believe through action and consistent performance Giants fans will believe as well...I’m willing to come out here and to be the best I can be, to be a weapon for this team, a tool that this team can use to get to that next level that they want to go to."

Other Giant observations

1. Raiders Trade Waller to Giants.This was a puzzling trade considering the Las Vegas Raiders added quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and he works so well with tight ends. Darren Waller is a piece the Giants lacked and, right now, is the best target Daniel Jones has in the receiving corps. Oddly, the third-round choice New York sent to Las Vegas, No. 100 overall, is what it picked up from Kansas City for its 2021 first-round selection, Kadarius Toney. Waller has appeared in just 20 games in the past two seasons due to injuries, however.

Mrs. Waller throws shade at Josh McDaniels

Prolly cause he wasn’t invited to the wedding lol https://t.co/K3i7oW5oe4 — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) March 15, 2023

Daniel Jones' chances of living up to his new contract: Adding Darren Waller is a start; that can't be the end of the Giants' search for new weapons. Acquiring Waller in exchange for the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is a great low-risk, high-reward gambit. Waller was electric from 2019 to 2020, but injuries slowed his production the last two years. Now he'll be the most talented pass catcher on the Giants' roster....The Giants have done a nice job checking boxes by franchise-tagging Saquon Barkley and retaining Sterling Shepard along with trading for Waller, but it feels like they have a move or two left to bolster their wide receiver crew.

Schoen and the Giants are no doubt looking ahead and they know that next year’s free-agent receiving class is a lot better than this year’s. Among those in the 2024 class could be Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans, Cincinnati's Tee Higgins, Jacksonville’s Calvin Ridley, Chicago’s Darnell Mooney, Indianapolis’ Michael Pittman and Buffalo’s Gabriel Davis.

NFL free agency takeaways: Darren Waller trade winner? | The Athletic

Graham: This is a major victory for Giants GM Joe Schoen. The pick came from the Chiefs for receiver Kadarius Toney, so Schoen flipped a disappointing Dave Gettleman first-rounder (who, granted, has played better in Kansas City) for a unicorn. Even though the Giants made the playoffs last year, Daniel Jones needs more weapons to make a legitimate Super Bowl run. Daniel Bellinger was their top tight end with just 30 catches for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Only four teams had lower numbers from their best tight end. Waller can match Bellinger’s production by the end of September.

All appeared quiet on the markets for the best of the Giants’ 15 remaining in-house free agents. With high end deals being lower than expected, the Giants could to luck into a hometown discounts with safety Julian Love and wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Did the Giants see the David Long, T.J. Edwards or Germaine Pratt signings before making this deal? Okereke is a fine-to-good linebacker. He ranked 11th in run stop win rate at the position. His 1.1 yards per coverage snap allowed this season is below average for linebackers, per NFL Next Gen Stats, though he was a little better than average the previous two seasons. It makes sense for the Giants to add a linebacker ... but his deal is clearly above the market. — Walder

Dabs back in the Garden to root on the Rangers

THE STREAK STANDS. pic.twitter.com/SOfGbdu0G6 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 15, 2023

When considering the Giants’ moves in context, a picture emerges of a savvy front office that’s powering calculated decisions to build off what’s worked on offense and shore up what hasn’t.

Around the league

Aaron Rodgers says blockbuster trade to Jets being delayed by Packers' asking price | CBSSports.com

Eagles re-signing six-time Pro Bowl DT Fletcher Cox for 12th season in Philadelphia | NFL.com

Panthers agree to sign Miles Sanders | ProFootballTalk

Patriots signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to three-year, $33 million deal | NFL.com

Patriots reportedly re-sign safety Jabrill Peppers to 2-year contract | Boston.com

Cardinals re-sign Will Hernandez to a two-year deal | SB Nation

Safety Jordan Poyer, Bills agree to 2-year deal | ESPN.com

Buccaneers signing Baker Mayfield to one-year, $8.5 million deal | CBSSports.com

Lavonte David returning to Tampa Bay Buccaneers on one-year, $7 million deal | NFL.com

Patriots have called about DeAndre Hopkins, Jerry Jeudy, monitoring OBJ | ProFootballTalk

Panthers reach deal with TE Hayden Hurst | ESPN.com

Lions Sign Former Bears RB David Montgomery | Football Outsiders

Plaintiffs seek reconsideration of certain aspects of arbitration ruling in Brian Flores case | ProFootballTalk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio