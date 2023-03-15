Kenny Golladay officially released by New York Giants

Kenny Golladay, a bust for the New York Giants after signing a four-year, $72 million free agent contract before the 2021 season, has been officially released by the team.

Golladay’s imminent release had been reported at the end of February. The Giants have now made that official.

Per published reports, the release will be a standard pre-June 1 cut. That means the Giants will save $6.7 million against the cap while carrying $14.7 million in dead money for 2023. They will carry no dead money for Golladay after the upcoming season.

Had the Giants made Golladay a post-June 1 cut they could have saved $13.5 million in cap space this season, but would have carried the remaining $6.8 million into 2024.

GM Joe Schoen had recently indicated he would prefer to just get Golladay completely off the books in 2023, and that is what the Giants have done.

Golladay played in 26 games with 18 starts in his two seasons with the Giants. He caught 43 passes for 602 yards and one touchdown – a 25-yarder score from backup quarterback Davis Webb on his final Giants catch in Philadelphia on Jan. 8.

Golladay was a non-factor for the Giants in 2022. He finished the season with only six receptions for 43 yards. In his Giants debut season in 2021, Golladay had 37 catches for 21 yards, but did not score a touchdown for the only time in his career.

Golladay played his first four seasons for the Detroit Lions, for whom he led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl in 2019. Golladay had two 1,000-yard receiving seasons in Detroit, 2018 and 2019.