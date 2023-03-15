NFL free agency 2023: Ezekiel Elliott out in Dallas, Darius Slay leaving Eagles

The 2023 NFL league year begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday — when clubs can officially offer contracts to unrestricted free agents — and teams are continuing to clear roster space for the official start of free agency. That worked out in the New York Giants’ favor Wednesday morning, as news broke that two of the most respected players in the NFC East will likely be leaving the division.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to release star running back Ezekiel Elliott, per Clarence Hill Jr. Dallas would clear $10.9 million in salary cap space and take on $5.82 million in dead money if they release Elliott after June 1, according to Spotrac.

Elliott, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft, began to show signs of aging last season. He still rushed for a respectable 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. But with the emergence of Tony Pollard — who the Cowboys franchise tagged — it appears Dallas will part ways with one of the cornerstones of the team after seven seasons.

The Dallas Morning News previously reported that Elliott was willing to take a pay cut to stay with the Cowboys.

Over in Philadelphia, the Eagles continued to shake up their Super Bowl roster with the release of five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. Reports emerged last week that the Eagles gave Slay permission to seek a trade, but apparently nothing materialized.

Slay will be a post-June 1 release, saving the Eagles $17.5 million in salary cap with $8.6 million in dead money this year and $13.7 million in dead money in 2024.

Slay spent three seasons in Philly after a trade from the Detroit Lions in 2020. He was the team’s No. 1 cornerback during this year’s Super Bowl run.

The Eagles re-signed cornerback James Bradberry with a three-year, $38 million contract, but they’ve lost several defensive starters. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker T.J. Edwards, among others, have already agreed to contracts with new teams.