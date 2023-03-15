‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Reactions to first two days of Giants’ free agency

It has been a busy couple of days for the New York Giants since the free agency negotiating window opened on Monday.

The Giants agreed to terms with linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunuz-Roches on Monday. They swung a trade for star tight end Darren Waller on Tuesday. Below, ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast episodes discussing all of that. Nick Falato joins one episode, Tony DelGenio the other.

You can also watch the episodes on our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page