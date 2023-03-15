The Chris and Nick Show - Giants 2023 Free Agency: Legal Tampering edition

The New York Giants got off to a much faster and more active start to the 2023 NFL Free Agency period than in 2022. Of course, the Giants are in a healthier salary cap situation than they were a year ago.

It’s still — as I write this — the “legal tampering” period that serves as the appetizer and preview for the free agent frenzy that opens every new league year.

So what have the Giants’ gotten up to so far?

In this podcast

The moves have the Giants made so far

Which Giants’ free agents are staying in New York?

How have the Giants started addressing their biggest needs?

What would we like to see the Giants do next?

