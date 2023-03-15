Giants news, 3/15: Darren Waller trade, Andrew Thomas, Trenton Simpson, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV’s Ed Valentine’s loves the move:

There is some risk involved because Waller will be 31 and has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, but this could essentially be a one-year deal for the Giants if things go awry. Waller has four years left on his contract, but no guaranteed money after the 2023 season. Look at the contract chart from Over The Cap above, and there would be very little dead money should the Giants move on after the upcoming season. There is, though, always the possibility of some type of re-structure or new deal to lower Waller’s 2023 cap hit. On the field, when healthy Waller should be an outstanding addition. He is a perfect complement to Daniel Bellinger, and is the type of big-bodied, big-play receiver the Giants figured to be searching for this offseason.

Other Giant observations

The first day of free agency may have been even more lucrative for Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas. Jawaan Taylor agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs, while Mike McGlinchey agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with the Broncos. Thomas’ price tag should only go up, assuming he continues his ascent into the elite class of left tackles. The highest paid left tackles make $23 million per year. Those contracts were signed when the salary cap was much lower, so a Thomas extension figures to easily clear $25 million per year by the time he signs.

Giants contingent at Clemson pro day to get a closer look at linebacker Trenton Simpson

Looks like Giants ILB coach John Egorugwu is running the drills for Trenton Simpson at Clemson Pro Day with Wink Martindale and Jerome Henderson, among other NYG reps, also in attendance. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 14, 2023

Grade: C- Bobby Okereke's contract is also an overpay considering plenty of comparable linebackers like Alex Singleton, Alex Anzalone, and David Long Jr. all signed contracts for under $20 million in total value. Just because the Giants have money to spend, doesn't mean they need spend a significant chunk of it right now.

Grade: B+ Bobby Okereke had great production the past two years as a Colts starting linebacker. He’s a 26-year old former third-round pick. Okereke had 151 tackles last season, is a smart player with good instincts and can play different linebacker spots. He has been better against the run than the pass in his Colts years but his coverage skills have improved. He should help the Giants at a need position.

Former Giant running back Tiki Barber says his old team is making strides in cutting the talent gap with the NFC East:

“The Giants’ expectations, it feels like they keep expanding every single day and week because of the things that are happening for them. When you look at the rest of the division - the Eagles have gotten weaker, both of their coordinators are gone, they keep losing players in free agency because they can’t afford to pay all their stars from last season…they’re getting older on the offensive line, they’re changing. Washington hasn’t really done anything, and the Cowboys are filled with turmoil. “The only team in the NFC East that feels like they have a plan…the Giants feel like they have a plan, and they’re walking towards it with a lot of confidence…it’s only gonna get better, because they have 11 draft picks. They are making significant strides, while other teams, particularly in their division, are sidestepping or taking steps backwards…this is setting up to be one of the best offseasons the Giants have had in a long time.”

“Don’t ever want to compromise character for talent, I truly believe in that.”

We're creating a here.



PREMIERE episode of “Giants Life: The Process” : https://t.co/vth3DUVKNn pic.twitter.com/Bwem76Ukyv — New York Giants (@Giants) March 14, 2023

The combine may have served as the first-round launching point for Maryland CB Deonte Banks. The cornerback out of Maryland ran a 4.35-second 40 with a 42-inch vertical and 11’4” broad jump. At his position, those numbers ranked third, first and second, respectively.

Even the Philadelphia Eagles could join the party if James Bradberry and/or Chauncey Gardner-Johnson don’t return. For each of the Cowboys, Giants and Commanders, it’s a matter of lacking depth at corner.

The Eli Manning Show is now being recognized for its excellence by Sports Business Journal, which has nominated the Giants for the SBJ 2023 Award - Best in Sports Social Media.

