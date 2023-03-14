 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Darren Waller trade reaction! Giants’ big deal is a BIG DEAL on Twitter

Many believe Giants got a massive steal

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Well, that’s one way to get some help in the receiving game.

The New York Giants made a massive splash on Tuesday afternoon, sending a third-round selection (100th overall in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft) acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs in the Kadarius Toney trade to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller. One of the top receiving tight ends in the NFL, Waller is a massive addition for the Giants and should instantly slide in as a favorite target for Daniel Jones.

As expected, many in the NFL world were quick to react to the surprising trade. As Ralph Vacchiano notes, the team addressed one of its biggest needs through the trade market rather than overpaying in what is perceived by many to be a weak wide receiver market:

Others were quick to note the scheme fit. While Waller missed eight games this past season with a hamstring injury, he’s a matchup nightmare at 6-foot-6 and should dominate in one-on-one matchups:

Jordan Ranaan also noted the injury risk with Waller. While his talent on the field is undeniable, actually staying on it has been an issue for the past two campaigns:

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Waller has been floated on the trade market. The Green Bay Packers checked in on him at the trade deadline this past season but ultimately backed out due to Las Vegas’ asking price. Five months later, the Giants got Waller for an even cheaper price:

While the Giants ultimately landed Waller, some believe he was a backup option behind Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins:

As pointed out by Big Blue View’s own Nick Falato, Waller has tremendous ability as a pass-catcher. This move against All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick should have Giants fans excited for what’s to come:

While many were quick to praise and celebrate Waller’s move to the Big Apple, not all reactions were joyous. Specifically, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took to Twitter to share his thoughts (warning: tweet features explicit language):

From a cap perspective, the Giants are in a tremendous spot with Waller. As pointed out by Bobby Skinner, one of the hosts of the popular “Talkin’ Giants” podcast, Waller’s arrival comes with no true downside financially, especially for a player of his caliber:

Here is Tony Jefferson, who played for the Giants last year and practiced against Waller when both were with the Baltimore Ravens:

