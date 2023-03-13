New York Giants sign RB Matt Breida to one-year deal

The New York Giants ensured that there will be some familiarity in their backfield for the 2023 NFL season when they assigned the franchise tag to Saquon Barkley last Tuesday. Now, there will be another familiar face returning to back him up.

Matt Breida agreed to terms on Monday night to return to Big Blue for his second campaign, signing a one-year contract that will pay him up to $2.3 million total in incentives. ESPN’s Jordan Schultz was the first to break the news of the signing.

Breida will be entering his seventh season in the NFL. The former Georgia Southern Eagle previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins, and the Buffalo Bills before signing with New York in 2022. In his first season with the Giants, Breida served as the team’s backup running back behind Barkley, rushing for 220 yards and a touchdown. He was active in the passing game, too, catching 20 balls for 118 yards. While the move is not one that will move the needle, maintaining a solid veteran and pass-catching weapon in Breida is a solid depth signing by GM Joe Schoen.