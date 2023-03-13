New York Giants re-sign ERFA guard Wyatt Davis

The New York Giants on Monday announced that they have re-signed exclusive right free agent guard Wyatt Davis.

The Giants had previously re-signed ERFA’s Isaiah Hodgins, Jack Anderson and Lawrence Cager.

Davis, 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, was a 2021 third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings (No. 86 overall). He was cut by Minnesota at the end of training camp and signed with the Giants’ practice squad. He was quickly signed to the New Orleans Saints’ 53-man roster.

He played one game for New Orleans, was cut, played one game for the Arizona Cardinals, was cut again and landed back with the Giants via a late-season waiver claim. He played 26 snaps in New York’s season finale.

The Giants have been busy signing their own players. Since Sunday, they have reportedly re-signed wide receiver Sterling Shepard, punter Jamie Gill and long-snapper Casey Kreiter. The Giants lost offensive lineman Nick Gates, who reportedly will sign a three-year deal with the Washington Commanders.