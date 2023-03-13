Nick Gates leaving New York Giants for Washington Commanders

After a stellar comeback season, offensive lineman Nick Gates is leaving the New York Giants. Gates has agreed to terms on a three-year deal to join the Washington Commanders for the 2023 NFL season. After five years with the organization — including one which saw him serve as a team captain — one of the Giants’ most consistent offensive linemen will now line up against his former team twice a year.

Good story here: Former #Giants OL Nick Gates, who broke his left fibula and tibia in a game against Washington in 2021 and battled his way back from seven surgeries, is headed to … Washington.



Gates has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the #Commanders, source says. pic.twitter.com/TPHfUcu62i — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Mike Garafolo has the contract details. Gates gets a three-year $16.5 million deal with another $1.5 million for a max value of $18 million. He gets $8 million guaranteed.

After signing with the Giants in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Nebraska, Gates developed into a mainstay on Big Blue’s interior front. After not allowing a single sack in 2020 at the center position, Gates was named a captain entering the 2021 campaign, which unfortunately ended prematurely after he broke his left tibia and fibula in a contest against Washington.

After seven surgeries, Gates returned to the football field on Oct. 26, 2022, where he allowed just one sack and committed just four penalties. Gates played in 10 games with eight starts, spending much of his time splitting reps at left guard with Ben Bredeson. Gates’ incredible season didn’t go unnoticed either, finishing in fifth place in the voting for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

After returning from his gruesome injury, Gates has now not just earned his way back into the league, but also a well-deserved contract.