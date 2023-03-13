Giants 2023 free agency news: LS Casey Kreiter re-signed

The New York Giants are re-signing long snapper Casey Kreiter to a one-year deal, per a report from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Kreiter, 32, first signed with the Giants in the 2020 offseason and he replaced the retiring Zak DeOssie. The Giants signed Kreiter just two years removed from a trip to the Pro Bowl (2018), and his arrival stabilized a position that had grown shaky as DeOssie’s career came to a close.

This move isn’t a flashy one — special teams rarely get recognition unless something goes wrong. However, having a dependable long snapper who can deliver the ball to the punter or holder on time and within the rhythm of the play is vital to ensuring that the operation goes smoothly.

This is a good, sensible move by the Giants to ensure the stability of their special teams. Good play by the special teams helps to prevent leaky “hidden” hidden yards or points from undermining the efforts of your offense and defense.

