Jamie Gillan re-signed by New York Giants

Punter Jamie Gillan is re-signing with the New York Giants on a two-year deal that could be worth as much as $5 million, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

The deal is for two years and $4 million with incentives that could bring the total value to $5 million.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen said at the end of the 2022 season that re-signing the team’s own free agents would be a priority. After re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and putting the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants have now moved to bring back wide receiver Sterling Shepard [full story] and Gillan.

Gillan, who will turn 26 in July, is a left-footed punter nicknamed ‘The Scottish Hammer.’ He is a four-year veteran who kicked in 44 games over two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns and then spent time on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad before joining the Giants.

Gillan averaged a career-best 46.8 yards per punt in 2022, but was inconsistent at times. His touchback percentage of 12.2 was a career-worst.

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey often said that Gillan was still a young, talented punter figuring out his craft. This deal shows the Giants are betting that Gillan’s best work is still ahead.

The free agency negotiating window opens at noon ET on Monday. The signing period begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.