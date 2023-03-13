‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants free agency preview with Ryan Dunleavy

With NFL free agency upon us, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post joins the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast to discuss the possibilities for the New York Giants as they try to close their acknowledged talent gap with some of the league’s top teams.

GM Joe Schoen says this offseason is really the start of his build of the Giants.

Building for the future, not just for 2023.

Saquon Barkley contract talks.

The futures of Julian Love and Darius Slayton.

Where will the Giants spend their money?

What’s the deal with Odell Beckham Jr.?

What about trading for a wide receiver? Dunleavy says watch for Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the Bucs go into tear-down mode.

Leonard Williams’ contract.

