Giants news, 3/13: NFL free agency news, rumors, previews

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL free agency is here!

The 2023 NFL free agency negotiating window begins on Monday, with teams actually able to sign players beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 15. The Giants made a move on Sunday, reportedly re-signing veteran wide Sterling Shepard.

We already have lots of coverage posted at Big Blue View. Check our Giants free agency StoryStream for all of our coverage leading up to today, including the free agency primer we posted on Sunday.

We will also have a free agency news and rumors tracker posting this morning, and you can also check out the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast for the free agency preview with Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

We have talked about this ourselves, but Paul Schwartz of the NY Post details that the Giants are in better financial shape entering free agency than they were a year ago.

Jordan Ranaan believes inside linebacker and wide receiver will be priorities for the Giants in free agency.

There are lots of nuggets in here that should pique the interest of Giants’ fans.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz to the Giants? Wouldn’t that be fun?

Who will the Giants target in free agency?

The interesting name for Giants’ fans is Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

The deal I’d offer: Five years, $60 million ($28.5 million guaranteed) Free agency and the upcoming draft are loaded with tight ends, but I think Gesicki brings rare value. In Miami’s new scheme under coach Mike McDaniel, Gesicki dipped from 73 receptions on 110 targets in 2021 to just 32 catches on 53 targets last season. He averaged a target on over 21% of his routes in both 2020 and 2021, but barely broke 15% in 2022. So he strikes me as someone who needs a change of scenery, especially since he is only 27 years old. Gesicki still scored five times last season, and he’s a clear mismatch for defenses at 6-6 and 247 pounds. That shows up in the red zone. If I were running a team with a young developing quarterback — consider the Chicago Bears — this is a no-brainer. I expect he’d come in around $12 million per season, which is in line with Hunter Henry’s deal in New England. That could end up great value, given his upside, traits and age. I’ll quickly toss out another tight end that I’d kick the tires on: Dalton Schultz. He’ll get more attention and ultimately earn more money, though, likely checking in around $14 million per season.

Could any of these players be fits for the Giants?

Here is how this mock worked out for the Giants:

Round 1 (No. 25) — Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Round 2 (No. 57) — Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Round 3 (No. 89) — Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

Round 3 (No. 100) — Braeden Daniels, G, Utah

Round 4 (No. 128) — Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

Round 5 (No. 160) — Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

Round 5 (No. 172) — Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

Round 6 (No. 209) — Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Round 7 (No. 240) — Jadakis Bonds, WR, Hampton

Round 7 (No. 243) — Chris Murray, C, Oklahoma

Round 7 (No. 254) — Caleb Murphy, Edge, Ferris State

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio