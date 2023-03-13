Giants 2023 NFL free agency tracker: Rumors, news, trades, signings, more

NFL free agency 2023 is here! The negotiating window, sometimes called the “legal tampering period” opens on Monday, March 13. Players cannot officially sign until Wednesday, March 15. How will it change the New York Giants?

The Giants have already made a number of offseason moves — most notably signing quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagging running back Saquon Barkley. To follow what happens during the actual free agency period, let’s track all the rumors and news in one place — right here.

See Giants free agency StoryStream for all of our free agency coverage. Use the Twitter stream below for up-to-the-minute updates.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Another big extension for the #Giants: They’ve agreed to terms with punter Jamie Gillan on a two-year, $4 million deal that’s worth up to $5M with incentives, per source. The Scottish Hammer stays in the Big Apple. pic.twitter.com/iUypfsje3O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 13, 2023

— Full story on Gillan returning to the Giants.

Giants free agents

Unrestricted

WR Sterling Shepard [Re-signing with Giants]

RB Saquon Barkley [Franchise tagged]

QB Daniel Jones [Re-signed]

OL Nick Gates

C Jon Feliciano

DL Justin Ellis

DL Nick Williams

RB Matt Breida

LS Casey Kreiter

DE Jihad Ward

P Jamie Gillan [Re-signed]

WR Richie James

CB Fabian Moreau

WR Marcus Johnson

Edge Oshane Ximines

S Julian Love

WR Darius Slayton

TE Nick Vannett

Restricted

DL Henry Mondeaux

Exclusive Rights

TE Lawrence Cager [Re-signed]

G Wyatt Davis

G Jack Anderson [Re-signed]

WR Isaiah Hodgins [Re-signed]