Giants 2023 NFL free agency tracker: Rumors, news, trades, signings, more

Let’s keep track of all of the moves, and rumored moves, by GM Joe Schoen

By Ed Valentine Updated
NFL: DEC 18 Giants at Commanders Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL free agency 2023 is here! The negotiating window, sometimes called the “legal tampering period” opens on Monday, March 13. Players cannot officially sign until Wednesday, March 15. How will it change the New York Giants?

The Giants have already made a number of offseason moves — most notably signing quarterback Daniel Jones and franchise tagging running back Saquon Barkley. To follow what happens during the actual free agency period, let’s track all the rumors and news in one place — right here.

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Full story on Gillan returning to the Giants.

Giants free agents

Unrestricted

WR Sterling Shepard [Re-signing with Giants]
RB Saquon Barkley [Franchise tagged]
QB Daniel Jones [Re-signed]
OL Nick Gates
C Jon Feliciano
DL Justin Ellis
DL Nick Williams
RB Matt Breida
LS Casey Kreiter
DE Jihad Ward
P Jamie Gillan [Re-signed]
WR Richie James
CB Fabian Moreau
WR Marcus Johnson
Edge Oshane Ximines
S Julian Love
WR Darius Slayton
TE Nick Vannett

Restricted

DL Henry Mondeaux

Exclusive Rights

TE Lawrence Cager [Re-signed]
G Wyatt Davis
G Jack Anderson [Re-signed]
WR Isaiah Hodgins [Re-signed]

