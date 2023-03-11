Giants news, 3/11: Comp picks, Julian Love, wide receivers, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
New York Giants get two compensatory picks, have 11 picks overall
The Giants will get a fifth-round compensatory pick that is 172nd overall and a seventh-round compensatory pick that will be 254th overall. The fifth-round pick is for the loss of TE Evan Engram, and the seventh-round pick for the loss of CB Keion Crossen.
The Giants picks are as follows:
Round 1 (No. 25)
Round 2 (No. 57)
Round 3 (No. 89)
Round 3 (No. 100 — compensatory via Kansas City)
Round 4 (No. 128)
Round 5 (No. 160)
Round 5 (No. 172 — compensatory)
Round 6 (No. 209)
Round 7 (No. 240 — via Baltimore)
Round 7 (No. 243)
Round 7 (No. 254 — compensatory)
Other Giant observations
Best safeties available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency | PFF
PFF has the Giant's Julian Love ranked as the sixth-best safety hitting free agency this year.
2023 NFL free agency: One player every team must sig | ESPN.com
New York Giants: LB Tremaine Edmunds
The veterans the Giants used at the position last year were not good enough, and they are free agents anyway. How about getting serious with strength in the middle of the field with Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds had a 74% success rate in coverage with just 3.9 yards allowed per pass last season. His run defense was not quite that good, but it was functional, with his average tackle coming after a gain of 3.8 yards, about average for NFL linebackers. As a bonus, Edmunds is only 24 years old; he doesn't turn 25 until May, so the Giants would be getting his prime years.
Wide receivers on front burner of Joe Schoen’s sweeping Giants offseason plan | New York Daily News
Sources say the Giants have poked around on the veteran wide receiver trade market. Among the names mentioned were Buffalo's Beasley and Gabe Davis, L.A. Ram's Allen Robinson, Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins, Cincinnati's Tyler Boyd, Denver's Jerry Jeudy and free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
Breaking down Daniel Jones’ new contract and what the details mean for the Giants | The Athletic
Jones can earn up to $1 million for finishing in the top 15 among quarterbacks in those four categories. He can earn another $1.5 million for finishing in the top 10 among quarterbacks in those four categories and another $1.5 million for finishing in the top five among quarterbacks in those four categories.
There are also playoff incentives that can reach $5 million each year. Those incentives haven’t been specified, but they’re likely tied to Jones starting and winning playoff games. Jones’ achievements last season would have earned him $2 million of the incentives in this contract, so that amount is considered likely to be earned and counts on this salary cap this year.
