Giants news, 3/11: Comp picks, Julian Love, wide receivers, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

From Big Blue View

The Giants will get a fifth-round compensatory pick that is 172nd overall and a seventh-round compensatory pick that will be 254th overall. The fifth-round pick is for the loss of TE Evan Engram, and the seventh-round pick for the loss of CB Keion Crossen.

The Giants picks are as follows:

Round 1 (No. 25)

Round 2 (No. 57)

Round 3 (No. 89)

Round 3 (No. 100 — compensatory via Kansas City)

Round 4 (No. 128)

Round 5 (No. 160)

Round 5 (No. 172 — compensatory)

Round 6 (No. 209)

Round 7 (No. 240 — via Baltimore)

Round 7 (No. 243)

Round 7 (No. 254 — compensatory)

Other Giant observations

PFF has the Giant's Julian Love ranked as the sixth-best safety hitting free agency this year.

New York Giants: LB Tremaine Edmunds

The veterans the Giants used at the position last year were not good enough, and they are free agents anyway. How about getting serious with strength in the middle of the field with Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Edmunds had a 74% success rate in coverage with just 3.9 yards allowed per pass last season. His run defense was not quite that good, but it was functional, with his average tackle coming after a gain of 3.8 yards, about average for NFL linebackers. As a bonus, Edmunds is only 24 years old; he doesn't turn 25 until May, so the Giants would be getting his prime years.

Sources say the Giants have poked around on the veteran wide receiver trade market. Among the names mentioned were Buffalo's Beasley and Gabe Davis, L.A. Ram's Allen Robinson, Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins, Cincinnati's Tyler Boyd, Denver's Jerry Jeudy and free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

Jones can earn up to $1 million for finishing in the top 15 among quarterbacks in those four categories. He can earn another $1.5 million for finishing in the top 10 among quarterbacks in those four categories and another $1.5 million for finishing in the top five among quarterbacks in those four categories. There are also playoff incentives that can reach $5 million each year. Those incentives haven’t been specified, but they’re likely tied to Jones starting and winning playoff games. Jones’ achievements last season would have earned him $2 million of the incentives in this contract, so that amount is considered likely to be earned and counts on this salary cap this year.

Around the league

DE Brandon Graham re-signing with Eagles on one-year deal; Darius Slay available in trade | NFL.com

Cowboys rework Dak Prescott, Zack Martin deals to free up $30M | ESPN.com

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Orlando Brown, Javon Hargrave headline ranking | NFL.com

NFL free agency 2023: Top players, best fits, teams to watch | ESPN.com

Dolphins rework Hill, Armstead, Chubb contracts, clearing over $44 million in cap space | CBSSports.com

Vikings release Adam Thielen after nine seasons in Minnesota | CBSSports.com

Brock Purdy's surgery complete, six-month recovery anticipated | ProFootballTalk

Dolphins picking up QB Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option | NFL.com

Devin McCourty announces his retirement | ProFootballTalk

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio