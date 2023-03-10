Giants news, 3/10: Schoen, free agent wide receivers, Jarrad Davis, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

“We can’t worry about what people are saying outside the building. All we care about is inside these walls,” Schoen said on Wednesday. “And we’ve got a very talented, experienced coaching staff and a very talented personnel staff, I believe. And what matters is what we think inside this building. That’s how we’re always going to make decisions. We’re not going to worry about the outside noise. And we’re going to be convicted in what we’re doing. It’s a well thought out process, and we’re happy with the decision that we made. And we’re happy to move forward with Daniel.”

The Post's Paul Schwartz

None of the $47.5 million in Jones’ contract for 2026 — $46 million in base salary, $1 million in a roster bonus and $500,000 in a workout bonus — is guaranteed. That means the real deal for Jones is three years and $112.5 million. That is an average of $37.5 million — more in line with what many believed Jones’ true value sits.

The Giants' free agents include safety Julian Love; wide receivers Richie James, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard; offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates; linebacker Jihad Ward; punter Jamie Gillan; and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

"We're going to start reaching out to the agents today, kind of seeing where they are, where we are," Schoen said. "We're going to see if we can get something done before Wednesday, when the new league year starts. We'll be in constant communication with those guys in the next few days."

The Giants need to upgrade the weaponry around Daniel Jones, newly signed to a $40 million-per-year contract. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka used to be the quarterbacks coach in Kansas City, so he likely knows Mecole Hardman's skill set well. He wouldn't be blocked by more talented players in New York like he was in K.C., so perhaps he could take the next step forward in his career. His dynamic speed would allow Kafka to use him in a variety of ways, and he'd be a good fit for the low-average-depth-of-target offense they ran with Jones last year.

25. New York Giants Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson.

The Giants pick the top inside linebacker in the draft to be the quarterback of their defense. Trenton Simpson (scouting report) can play the run and also cover backs and tight ends down the field.

57. N.Y. Giants: A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

89. N.Y. Giants: Jammie Robinson, DS, Florida State

100. N.Y. Giants (From KC): Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State

Jets' optimism growing in Aaron Rodgers chase | ESPN.com

Texans forfeit 2023 fifth-round pick, fined $175K for salary cap reporting violation | NFL.com

Ravens trade safety Chuck Clark to Jets | The Athletic

Geno Smith: If we draft a QB, I'll compete with them and mentor them | ProFootballTalk

Jets releasing WR Braxton Berrios after being unable to come to terms on a restructure | NFL.com

Les Snead indicates Rams won’t trade Stafford, Kupp or Donald | ProFootballTalk

Cardinals' Beachum says Kyler Murray 'needs to grow up a little bit' to lead the team | CBSSports.com

Devils, Sixers owner Josh Harris gains new amo in bid to buy Commanders | NJ.com

