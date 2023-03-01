New York Giants ranked as eighth-best NFL work place in NFLPA report card

The New York Giants placed eighth among the 32 NFL teams in a National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) survey that resulted in working place “report cards” being issued for each franchise.

The Giants graded highly in every category. The worst ranking the Giants received in the eight graded categories was for the team’s strength coaches, where the Giants finished No. 28. Still, they received a solid B+ grade from players.

Injuries have put the Giants’ training staff in the crosshairs of the team’s fan base for years. Players, though, obviously feel differently. The Giants’ training staff tied for first in the NFL with players giving them an A+.

The NFLPA said the Giants have “one of the most well-respected training staffs in the league.”

Here is what the NFLPA wrote in its assessment of the Giants:

The New York Giants are ranked as the 8th best team in the team guide, with players responding positively to working at a quality, functional facility. While there are some updates which could improve their workplace, the two areas that stand out as highly rated aspects of the club are the training staff – which is rated as one of the best in the league – and head coach Brian Daboll. Every respondent believes that Daboll is respectful of the players’ time and they also feel he is willing to listen and collaborate with them. In many players’ opinions, his tenure is a stark change from former HC Joe Judge’s tenure and an example of how quickly things can improve if the club prioritizes the well-being of players. Another generally positive sentiment is that 95% of players believe the club ownership is willing to spend money to upgrade the facilities, ranking them 13th in this category.

Across the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 5, the Philadelphia Eagles ranked No. 14 and the Washington Commanders were unsurprisingly last at No. 32.

Click here to read the full Giants’ report card.