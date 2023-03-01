2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Jarrett Patterson, iOL, Notre Dame

The New York Giants have been trying to rebuild their offensive line for more than a decade now. They hope to have their tackle positions set for the foreseeable future, but that still leaves the center and guard positions in need of long-term answers.

Perhaps some of those answers are already on the roster, but the Giants might have to look to the NFL Draft for a starter for the future.

Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson certainly has plenty of starting experience, having started 49 games for the Irish. He’s also started at center (where he was never charged with allowing a sack) in 2019, 2020, and 2021 before transitioning to left guard for his final season in 2022.

Could that experience and versatility help the Giants in 2023 and beyond?

Prospect: Jarrett Patterson (55)

Games Watched: vs. Florida State (2021), vs. North Carolina (2021), vs. Clemson (2022), vs. USC (2022)

Measurables

Height: 6-foot 4 7/8 inches

Weight: 304 pounds

Arm length: 31 5/8 inches

Hand size: 10 inches

Games Played: 49 (13 in 2022)

Quick Summary

Best: Technique, leverage, football IQ, versatility, competitive toughness, pass protection

Worst: Play strength, quickness, explosiveness

Projection: A versatile interior depth piece with starting upside

Game Tape

(Patterson is Notre Dame left guard, number 55)

Full Report

Jarrett Patterson is a smart, tough, experienced, and versatile interior offensive line prospect from the University of Notre Dame.

Patterson has started an impressive 49 games over his five years with the Irish, starting at center in 2021 before moving to left guard in 2022. Patterson has solid size for either position at 6-foot 4 ⅞ inches and 304 pounds with a thick lower body. He has adequate athleticism and play strength for either center or guard, with solid lateral agility and enough play strength to hold up against bigger defensive tackles.

He is a natural knee bender who typically plays with good hip and pad level to maximize his play strength. He also maintains a wide base and is able to use his footwork to help neutralize power rushers without giving much ground. Patterson has enough lateral agility to mirror most interior pass rushers, as well as move to pick up delayed blitzes.

Patterson has experience executing both zone and man-gap blocking schemes and is able to do either well. He has a high football IQ, and deals well with stunts, twists, and blitzes. Patterson also shows very good hand usage, consistently delivering his punch inside defenders’ framework and winning inside leverage. He has big hands and very good grip strength once engaged, allowing him to control and sustain his blocks.

While Patterson has adequate athleticism, he is lacking in explosiveness and general quickness. In particular, he can be slow to snap the ball and get his hands up at center. That would make him vulnerable to powerful nose tackles at the NFL level. Patterson can be a bit slow to get moving when asked to pull or climb to the second level as well, though he has decent speed once he gets moving.

Patterson’s greatest weakness is his short arms. He does a good job of uncoiling his hips to get under defenders’ pads, but can find himself out over his toes when he extends to try and create movement. When that happens, he’s susceptible to losing his leverage or being pulled off his feet by defensive linemen.

Overall Grade: 7.1

Projection

Jarrett Patterson projects as a versatile interior offensive line depth piece at the NFL level, though he has the upside to start in the right situation.

Patterson’s ceiling is likely higher at guard than center. He appears quicker to get his hands up and on defenders when he doesn’t have to snap the ball, and plays faster overall as a result. However, his football IQ and experience at center should allow him to effectively back the position up, even if he doesn’t become a starter there.

Patterson has the realistic potential to start at guard, however. While his athleticism is merely adequate at center, he is a fine athlete for a guard. Patterson has enough agility to mirror most defensive tackles and can be an effective pulling guard. He would probably fit better in a blocking scheme that doesn’t rely as heavily on lateral movement from the offensive line, though he can do that on occasion.

Overall, Patterson might not have a particularly high ceiling, he should have a safe, high floor at the NFL level.