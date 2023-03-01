Giants news, 3/1: Schoen speaks, Kenny Golladay going, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

At the podium and then after with beat writers, GM Joe Schoen offered his thoughts on what he is looking for in the offseason at the wide receiver positions, plans for Leonard Williams, leadership, the offensive line, and extensions.

Wide Receiver:

“I know receiver keeps coming up. We still have a lot of needs. I’m still taking the best player available wherever we are and we’ll continue to look, we’ll continue to build. We’ll be patient. When the value matches up to where we think the player is we’ll try to make the sound decisions and continue to build.”

Williams:

“Leo’s still a good player. It’s not a position where we’re very deep. We’ve got some ideas in mind...When you look at the draft the last few years the defensive tackles they’re just not producing like they have in the past. It’s becoming harder and harder to find those guys. We want to be solid up front on both sides of the ball."

Younger veterans:

“We’ve got more pressing needs right now, but (Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas and Xavier McKinney) are guys that we’ll consider down the road."

As for leadership, Schoen said he wants to keep in mind is that he does not want too many of the team leaders to leave, particularly referencing center Jon Feliciano and edge defender Jihad Ward.

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Record’s Art Stapleton:

The challenge is markedly different in Schoen’s second season as the Giants look to continue to build while dealing with expectations of a team that won 10 games, including the first playoff victory for the franchise since Super Bowl XLVI. This isn’t about breaking things down anymore. Now it’s about creating a new blueprint for which the goal is to make sure the Giants take the next step. Year 1 tested Schoen’s patience. Year 2 is going to force Schoen to prove his mettle.

Before meeting the press, GM Joe Schoen took questions from Giants fans

Just as he did several weeks ago for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Daboll brought his coaching staff to the combine. More than 10 teams opted not to do this, leaving their coaches behind and leaving the draft-prospect interviews and on-site player evaluations to the general manager and members of the front office. The coaches who stayed home can gain access to videos of the interviews, but Daboll prefers to be in the room with the players and have his coordinators and assistant coaches also conduct the interviews in person.

Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, received a five-year, $230.5 million extension from the Cardinals last offseason. Jones, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft, hasn’t produced at the same level as Murray. But unlike Murray, Jones has a playoff win on his resume. And with the salary cap skyrocketing, it makes sense to use a monster contract signed by a quarterback in Jones’ draft class as a reference point.

Biggest Need: Off-Ball Linebacker

The Giants are in a curious spot because their top-10 offense was built on Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, who are both free agents. Jones reportedly wants top-shelf money though his career résumé wouldn’t justify it. Bringing one or both back would be tricky, but for the time being the Giants at least have building blocks on that side of the ball. Linebacker, however, was a weakness New York could not mask. The Giants were dead-last in run defense by DVOA in 2022. Their 30th-place ranking in adjusted line yards came alongside a 29th-best second-level yards and a 28th-ranked open field yards. The team’s best linebacker, Jaylon Smith, is set to hit free agency. If he walks, the Giants would be left with fifth-round rookie Micah McFadden as the only off-ball linebacker with at least 20 tackles last season. Getting someone who can fit runs and tackle in open field should be a priority for New York.

A review of LT Andrew Thomas’ breakout season

“He came highly recommended from a bunch of different coaches, Brian Daboll and Eli Manning,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I kept hearing the same things about him, so we brought him in. He did a really good job.”

