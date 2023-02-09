Adoree’ Jackson: Giants gave Julian Love grief over Nick Sirianni comments

It’s safe to say the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t exactly fans of one another.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Giants safety Julian Love appeared on the popular NFL network program Good Morning Football, where he didn’t hide his feelings about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Love proclaimed Sirianni was receiving a “free ride” as Philly’s head coach, in essence implying that the team’s success was due to the work of general manager Howie Roseman’s roster construction and not Sirianni and his staff.

No Giants players commented on Love’s statement in the immediate aftermath, but cornerback Adoree’ Jackson has recently spoken about the matter on his own Good Morning Football appearance. And it’s safe to say that he shares in Love’s sentiments when it comes to the team hailing from the City of Brotherly Love.

“We were giving him heck,” Jackson said. “You can’t fault a man for his opinions. It’s like USC and UCLA. It’s a rivalry, they don’t like us and we don’t like them.”

While taking a shot at Sirianni, Jackson also took time to sing the praises of his own head coach, Brian Daboll. Daboll is considered the overwhelming favorite to take home the NFL’s Coach of the Year award tonight at the league’s annual Honors show, and Jackson provided an endorsement ahead of the festivities: