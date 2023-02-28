Giants news, 2/28: Zay Flowers, coaching staff changes, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Is Zay Flowers the wide receiver the Giants need?

WR Zay Flowers is becoming one of the more polarizing players when discussing the Giants draft plans. Big Blue needs assistance at wide receiver in this passing league. Is the 5-foot-9 Boston College product the right fit for the Giants.

BBV's Nick Falato gave his thoughts on Flowers:

The undersized wide receiver wasn’t relegated to the slot, despite his less-than-ideal frame. Flowers is 5-foot-9, 182 pounds with second percentile arm length and 9⅛-inch hands. Although his measurements don’t jump off the page, his ability to attack defenses at all three levels is a notable trait. Flowers excels as a route runner who creates separation in a variety of ways. Boston College also used him in the backfield to create mismatches; he finished his career with 57 carries for 345 yards and two touchdowns. Finding a true number-one wide receiver to pair with Wan’Dale Robinson might be difficult in this draft with the 25th pick.

To hear more on Flowers from Falato, go to BBV’s YouTube channel.

Boston College WR Zay Flowers completed his training at PER4ORM in South Florida … and 13 pounds of muscle later, he appears ready to head to Indianapolis for the combine. pic.twitter.com/UxbWkWno99 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2023

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

The Giants are expected to add wide receivers in the draft and free agency, given their current depth chart at the position. Schoen may need to get creative in order to land a true No. 1 receiver. Or he may need to wait for a year due to lack of supply.

The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll notes despite their record last year, the Giants are considered to have one of the weakest rosters in the NFL

Somewhat surprisingly, the Giants — a team that not only won nine games but scored a wild-card victory as well — ranked 29th overall in the roster analysis project. Twenty-ninth. As in fourth from the bottom. Was 2022 really that much of an aberration? But as the project points out, this isn’t a power ranking, but rather a tool to compare a team’s need to upgrade positions to other teams in the league as well as how a given position need relates to other positions on the same roster. Lots of factors went into these position rankings, including depth, injury history, production, contract status and more.

The Giants have holes to fill on the current roster, in addition to Schoen furthering the quest to build a foundation that will set this team up for sustained success in future seasons. Working off last season's most glaring deficiencies, the anticipated priority in the draft will be on the following positions, especially in the walk-up to the April 27-29 event in Kansas City: wide receiver, interior offensive line, defensive line depth and inside linebacker.

Football Outsiders looked at the aggressiveness of all 32 NFL head coaches, which measured how often coaches went for it on fourth down compared to the normal expectations. Daboll finished 25th in the rankings with a 0.74 aggressive index, meaning he went for it on just seven of 106 opportunities. According to league stats and specific to the regular season, the Giants didn't have as many fourth-and-short-yardage situations to attempt. However, on those that they did have, they converted 87 percent of their 4th-and-1 situations but only 25 percent of their 4th-and-2 scenarios.

PFF’s has the Giants taking USC WR Jordan Addison in the first round and linebacker Jack Campbell of Iowa in the second. On Addison, PFF writes:

The Giants would probably favor a big-bodied wide receiver in the first round, but you can only pick from the players left on the board. There just aren’t a lot of those laying around in this class. Using the term “settling” for Jordan Addison would be an insult to his production over the past few years. He’d be a potential WR1 for that offense, despite a smaller size at 6-foot and 180 pounds. PFF Draft Guide Bottom Line: Addison has one of the higher floors among receivers in the draft class due to his blend of route-running chops and all-around athleticism.

Around the league

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV social platforms

Follow us on social media

