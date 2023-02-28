The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the secondary at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting combine is almost here, one of the most important steps on the way to the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Combine is important for all positions, but there aren’t any where it’s more important for than the secondary. This is a chance for the cornerbacks to show that they have the athleticism to be press-man corners, and for teams to separate the corners from the safeties.

The secondary is vitally important to Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme, and this year’s cornerback class is deep and talented. Chris and Nick do their best to offer a preview of the players who could catch the Giants eye at 25th overall.

In this podcast

What is the state of the Giants’ secondary?

Which corners won’t be Giants?

Which corners could be Giants?

Just how talented is this secondary class?

