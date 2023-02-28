NFL Scouting Combine 2023: Interior offensive linemen for Giants to watch

The interior of the offensive line could — and should — be a focus of attention for the New York Giants this week during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Mark Glowinski is set at right guard, but is in Year 2 of a three-year free agent contract. The Giants could save $5.7 million with just a $1.5 million dead money cap hit if they move on from Glowinski after the 2023 season.

Starting center Jon Feliciano had a one-year contract and is again headed to free agency. So, too, is backup Nick Gates.

The Giants were unsettled at left guard. Gates, Ben Bredeson, Shane Lemieux, Joshua Ezeudu and Jack Anderson all spent time there.

Marcus McKethan, a fifth-round pick last season, spent the year on injured reserve.

With all of that in mind, it would seem apparent that it would behoove the Giants to add some talent at those positions. Let’s look at some of the possibilities. Offensive lineman will be available for media interviews on Saturday and will do on-field workouts on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Top prospects in the Giants’ range

There are three players generally thought of as the top interior offensive linemen who could appeal to the Giants. Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz and Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence are considered possibilities with the Giants’ pick at No. 25 in Round 1. Steve Avila of TCU is an intriguing player at both guard and center, and could be a Day 2 consideration at pick No. 57.

Let’s look more closely at all three players.

John Michael Schmitz (C, Minnesota)

Draft Network considers Schmitz to be a fit for the Giants. DN’s Jack McKessy writes:

Of all 32 teams in the NFL, no team had a more apparent need on their interior offensive line than the Giants ... Schmitz is an easy fit for the Giants as not only a clear upgrade in the middle of the offensive line but especially makes sense at the 26th overall pick that New York holds.

Schmitz measured 6-foot-3⅜, 306 pounds with 32¾-inch arms and a 78⅞-inch wingspan at the Senior Bowl, where he was a standout.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy told the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast that Schmitz had at “awesome week” at the Senior Bowl and came away “getting a lot of first-round love” that had not previously existed.

O’Cyrus Torrence (G, Florida)

Torrence is a huge 6-foot-4⅞, 337-pound guard who is generally expected to be selected late in Round 1, right around where the Giants pick.

33rd Team says:

Torrence is a big, thick and strong as an interior offensive lineman and has a wide build to maintain power over defenders. He can control people with his hands getting leverage and power on and over them. He can knock people back and jolt with his first contact. He is limited as an athlete that has ordinary balance and is very average to move laterally. Once he clamps on to you he has you but quicker, more agile players will give him some issues. Torrence roots in against the bull rush and does not get pushed around. He struggles to redirect and recover with edge rushers coming up the field. Really like his awareness and instincts, has good eyes to survey and look for defenders. Overall, he will get picked and play but his athletic ability will always limit him.

Steve Avila (G/C, TCU)

Avila is another mountain of a man, 6-foot-3⅛, 332 pounds, with 32⅝-inch arms and a 79-inch wingspan. He has extensive experience at guard and center.

“I think he could play either. I’m of the mindset I think Steve would be a better guard,” Nagy said. “He’s a big man. One thing he would do — he would bring really unique size to that position.”

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke about both Avila and Torrence during a pre-Combine conference call on Friday:

“You’re not going to win the press conference, maybe not going to win the draft party by taking those two guys, but I think they’re just plug and play, solid starters immediately,” he said.

Other prospects