Assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano, Jr. on the move to Indianapolis Colts

After one season with the New York Giants, assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano, Jr. is on the move. It was announced Monday afternoon that Sparano, Jr. will be headed to the Indianapolis Colts, where he’ll join the staff of first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

Serving under Giants’ offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, Sparano, Jr. helped to coach an offensive line that surrendered 41 sacks while clearing the way for a dominant rushing attack, with the team totaling 2,519 yards on the ground over the course of the season.

Sparano, Jr. has been a coaching mainstay in the NFL for the last decade-plus, holding offensive assistant roles for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers prior to his stint with the Giants. NFL coaching also runs in Sparano, Jr.’s family, with his father Tony, Sr. having 18 years of pro experience, including four seasons as the helm of the Dolphins from 2008-11, where his son acted as an offensive quality control coach for the 2011 campaign.