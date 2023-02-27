Giants news, 2/27: Combine week, mock draft, free agency, Daniel Jones, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

PFT’s Mike Florio

Fifth, $45 million isn’t an absurd demand, given the current market, Jones’s performance in 2022, the Giants’ current alternatives, and the ever-increasing nature of the salary cap. For quarterbacks, the ball is moving north of $50 million per year. And while the team-friendly Patrick Mahomes contract makes it hard for lesser quarterbacks (i.e., every other quarterback on the planet) to get more, it’s important to view the Mahomes deal as the exception and not the rule. If the Giants were to offer Jones a two-year contract that fully guarantees the money he’d make under the tag over the next two years ($32.416 million for 2023 plus a 20-percent raise for 2024), that’s $71.315 million in all, an average of $35.65 million....It would give both sides two years to work out a long-term deal, and it would give the Giants two years to confirm that 2022 wasn’t an aberration.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas and safety Xavier McKinney are also in the conversation, according to The Atlantic’s Duggan. “One thing that good teams do is they’re proactive in locking down those home-grown players,” he said.

Duggan believes it is wise to open dialogue with players like Thomas and McKinney while they are still under contract. “Beat them to the punch,” he said with respect to players in their particular draft classes and position groups.

WR Kenny Golladay will surely be a cap cut. Cutting him will create $6.7 million in savings while leaving $14.7 million in dead money. There will be speculation the Giants could designate Golladay as a post-June 1 cut, which would create $13.5 million in cap savings with $7.9 million in dead money this year. The downside of that approach is it would push $6.8 million in dead money onto the 2024 cap.

However, much like with Javon Hargrave, the Eagles potentially already have a replacement for T.J. Edwards on the roster in second-year pro Nakobe Dean. Edwards could be allowed to test the waters in free agency. The Giants took a major step forward in 2022 and made the postseason, but the run defense was a major liability. New York was 27th in the league in run defense, largely because the Giants' linebacker corps was maybe the weakest in the entire NFL. Projected Contract: Four years, $49 million, $30 million guaranteed

With Daniel Jones presumably back on a tag or new deal, their focus would inevitably turn to securing the young QB better playmakers. Meyers, 26, doesn’t scream “superstar,” but he’s probably the most well-rounded wideout available, capable of winning on the margins both inside and outside. Reliability is precisely what Brian Daboll should be looking for at the position.

New York Giants: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU. Sticking at receiver, the Giants desperately need a star target on the outside. They navigated the 2022 season with a couple of breakout backups but cannot rely on Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James to carry the pass-catching corps again. Quentin Johnston averaged a remarkable 19.0 yards per reception on 115 career catches at TCU.

