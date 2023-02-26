2023 NFL Scouting Combine: How to watch, schedule, participants and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 27 and will continue through Monday, March 6. The New York Giants will have 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, and will be hunting for players who can help them close the talent gap with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and a couple of other top-tier NFL teams.

On-field player workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium begin on Thursday, March 2. Measured drills will include the following:

40-yard dash

Bench press

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Three-cone drill

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

Here is everything you need to know to watch the event and track Big Blue View’s coverage.

Giants’ media availability

General manager Joe Schoen will speak to media on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Big Blue View will be on hand. We will attempt to post at least some of the audio on our podcast network and our YouTube channel, along with our takeaways. Head coach Brian Daboll is not scheduled to speak to national media during the Combine.

Television coverage, results

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage of this year’s event, beginning Thursday, March 2.

March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen and linebackers.

Defensive linemen and linebackers. March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs and special teams.

Defensive backs and special teams. March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen and running backs.

NFL+ will stream workouts each day beginning at the following times:

March 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

at 3:30 p.m. ET March 3 at 4 p.m. ET

at 4 p.m. ET March 4 at 2 p.m. ET

at 2 p.m. ET March 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET

You can track live workout results by clicking here.

Can fans attend?

Yes.

Visit nfl.com/combineaccess to register for NFL OnePass for FREE access. Download the NFL OnePass app at nfl.com/onepass for details.

Player schedule

On-field workouts begin on Thursday with the defensive linemen and linebackers. Big Blue View is leaving Indianapolis on Friday. Accredited media is supposed to have access to the player workouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. I will try to get inside the stadium for a couple of hours to give you a flavor of what that looks, sounds and feels like.

Players participating

The NFL invited a total of 319 prospects to attend this year’s Combine. The only Rutgers participant is punter Adam Korsak.

Check out the prospect profiles by Chris Pflum for full details on many of the players participating. Track all of our Combine and overall draft coverage on our Giants 2023 NFL Draft Hub Page.

Podcast previews

Nick Falato and Chris Pflum have been previewing some of the positions of interest for the Giants on the ‘Chris and Nick Show’ podcast. Below, what has aired thus far — with more to come:

Tight end | Wide receiver

