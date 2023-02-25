Giants news, 2/25: Is $45M a real number for Daniel Jones?

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants have more to worry about than bringing Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley back.

During a recent appearance on “NFL Live,” ESPN’s senior NFL reporter, Jeremy Fowler, was asked what the Giants quarterback is said to be commanding as free agency looms, noting how some NFL teams believe the $45 million figure is “real.” “I believe it’s real,” Fowler said. “After making calls the last 24 hours, talking to teams, I do believe it’s real, I know some teams believe it’s real.”

“Forty five million dollars? You’re out of your mind,” Boomer said. “You gotta understand who you are. Fifteen touchdowns and five interceptions is not getting you $45 million a year. It’s just not…his worth is somewhere between $27 and $32 million a year.” “Do what the Vikings did for Kirk Cousins…something in that range,” Boomer said. “It’s fair for Daniel, and it’s fair for the Giants. Whether his agents see things differently, it is what it is. But he’s not a top 10 quarterback. He’s just not. “For Daniel Jones, maybe five years from now we’re talking about a four-time Pro Bowler because he’s with this coaching staff, and then he signs another bigger contract. But the Giants need to be really smart about what they do and how they spend their money.”

