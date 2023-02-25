Darius Slayton vocal in support of Daniel Jones on Twitter

The New York Giants offseason revolves around one question: what will Daniel Jones’ next contract be? While Jones will almost undoubtedly be suiting up for Big Blue for the 2023 campaign, the status of his actual deal remains an anomaly. Whether it be the Giants applying a $32 million franchise tag or agreeing to a long-term deal (with some reports saying Jones is looking for $45 million annually), Jones will be receiving a significant pay day following his breakout 2022 season.

While many are quick to question whether Jones is truly worth a long-term investment — especially for a steep price — Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has been active on social media supporting his signal caller. Following Jones coming in at a surprisingly low 16th on Matt Cassel’s QB rankings for the 33rd Team, Slayton was quick to come to Jones’ defense:

There’s people ahead of the guy at 16 that didn’t make the playoffs last year……and some more that didn’t make it further in the playoffs than the guy at 16 but i mean I guess that makes sense in 2023 https://t.co/f9snnIZrK8 — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) February 24, 2023

Slayton continued to support Jones during a Q&A with fans in which he ranked his “coolest” teammates. In a light roast of his quarterback, Slayton emphasized Jones’ tremendous arm strength:

DJ really was supposed to be in finance on Wall Street God just stretched him to 6’5 and gave him a laser for a right arm but he was not suppose to be a cool kid. Gates I will except tho great hair and he’s from Vegas https://t.co/YEsbmziB7x — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) February 16, 2023

Slayton also seems to be banking on a massive year for Jones in the upcoming campaign. After leading Big Blue with 724 receiving yards to go along with two scores, Slayton is prepared for a big 2023 season with an even more improved Jones, who he compared to the iconic Dragon Ball-Z character Goku:

Daniel Jones all 2023 pic.twitter.com/qZ8D7eQAUS — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 1, 2023

Finally, Slayton provided an endorsement that is among the highest Jones can receive. Slayton unleashed a bold claim: he believes Jones’ deep ball stands up to that of Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champ and arguably the greatest Giants quarterback of all time:

Darius Slayton thinks Daniel Jones throws a better ball than Eli Manning Do you Agree? #NYG #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/3tYdFpTd8g — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) February 15, 2023

However Jones’ contract situation ends up being resolved, one thing is abundantly clear: Slayton believes in his quarterback.