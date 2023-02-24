Giants mock draft tracker, 5.0: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers lead the way

In this week’s New York Giants 2023 NFL mock draft tracker, the overwhelming focus continues to be on the wide receiver posting with pick No. 25 in Round 1. In 28 of this week’s 47 mock drafts (57.6 percent) a wide receiver is the choice for the Giants.

Six wide receivers were selected in multiple mock drafts.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba was again the receiver selected most often. He was the choice in nine mock drafts (19.1 percent). Smith-Njigba has now been the player most often mocked to the Giants for four consecutive weeks.

Zay Flowers of Boston College was chosen eight times (17 percent). Quentin Johnston of TCU was the choice in five mocks, Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee was selected in three mock drafts, and Jordan Addison of USC was chosen twice.

Smith-Njigba knows where he thinks he stands in the 2023 wide receiver class:

“I definitely believe that I am the best wide receiver available in this draft but I’m all about proving it. No matter what happens, I’m just ready to go out there and prove it.”

