Giants mock draft tracker, 5.0: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers lead the way

In this week’s New York Giants 2023 NFL mock draft tracker, the overwhelming focus continues to be on the wide receiver posting with pick No. 25 in Round 1. In 28 of this week’s 47 mock drafts (57.6 percent) a wide receiver is the choice for the Giants.
Six wide receivers were selected in multiple mock drafts.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba was again the receiver selected most often. He was the choice in nine mock drafts (19.1 percent). Smith-Njigba has now been the player most often mocked to the Giants for four consecutive weeks.
Zay Flowers of Boston College was chosen eight times (17 percent). Quentin Johnston of TCU was the choice in five mocks, Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee was selected in three mock drafts, and Jordan Addison of USC was chosen twice.
Smith-Njigba knows where he thinks he stands in the 2023 wide receiver class:
“I definitely believe that I am the best wide receiver available in this draft but I’m all about proving it. No matter what happens, I’m just ready to go out there and prove it.”
Is Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR1 in this year's NFL Draft?— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2023
"If he's not, there's a problem, I promise." -- @GarrettWilson_V | @pepsi
More from Super Bowl LVII Radio Row with @MattHarmon_BYB --> https://t.co/HtfcHo47qS pic.twitter.com/yWzr7KxYPk
2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 25)
|2/22
|CBS (Trapasso)
|C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (trade up to No. 8)
|2/21
|Pro Football Network (Pauline)
|John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota
|2/21
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/20
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|2/20
|33rd Team
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/20
|USA Today (Davis)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/20
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/18
|CBS (Wilson)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/18
|Tankathon
|Jordan Addison, WR, USC
|2/17
|Pro Football Network (Platte)
|Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
|2/17
|RealGM (Risdon)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/17
|CBS (Stackpole)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|2/17
|NFL Draft Buzz (Sells)
|B.J. Ojulari (Edge)
|2/17
|Player Profiler (Carpentier)
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|2/17
|Athletic (Staff)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/16
|DraftWire (Easterling)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/16
|CBS (Edwards)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|2/15
|ESPN (McShay)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/15
|San Diego Union Tribune
|Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
|2/14
|NFL Draft Blitz (Vogel)
|Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
|2/14
|Football Outsiders (Robinson)
|Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
|2/14
|Pro Football Network (Broback)
|Bijan Robinson, RB, Alabama
|2/14
|College Football News
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/13
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/13
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|2/13
|Pro Football Focus (Renner)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/13
|The Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|2/13
|SB Nation (Acosta)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|2/13
|DraftKings (Simon)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/13
|Cover 1 (Brown)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|2/13
|Bleacher Report (Staff)
|Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
|2/12
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/11
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Kayshon, Boutte, WR, LSU
|2/11
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|2/10
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/10
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/10
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
|2/9
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah
|2/9
|DraftTek
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/8
|The Athletic (Lee)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
|2/7
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson
|2/6
|Draft Network (Crabbs)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|2/6
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
|2/5
|Pro Football Network (Cummings)
|O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
|2/3
|NFL.com (Edholm)
|Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
|2/2
|Pro Football Network (Hasan)
|Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
|2/2
|Yahoo Sports (McDonald)
|Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
