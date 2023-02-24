The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the TEs and RBs at the Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is fast approaching, and the New York Giants will certainly be busy.

The wide receivers and offensive linemen will get most of the attention from a “Giants” perspective, but the team could also stand reinforcements at the tight end and running back positions. In fact, depending on how the Giants’ free agency period and the first 24 picks shake out, those two positions could be very important.

Tight end and running back also happen to be two of the deepest positions in this draft class.

In this podcast

The state of the Giants’ TE and RB positions (1:10)

Who are the top running backs to watch at the Combine? (7:00)

Which running backs could be great values later on? (11:00)

Who are the top tights in the draft? (27:00)

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page