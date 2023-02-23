Davis Webb hired by Denver Broncos as quarterbacks coach

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb has been hired by the Denver Broncos to be their new quarterbacks coach.

It was probably inevitable that Webb would leave the Giants to embark on his coaching career. Webb's father is a coach, which was one of his strengths as a prospect when the Giants drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. He had expressed interest in becoming a coach himself after his playing career ended. He originally intended to become a coach following the 2021 season, but was convinced by Brian Daboll to come back to the Giants for the 2022 season.

Webb never got the chance to start in his first stint with the Giants, not did he get the chance as a backup for the New York Jets or Buffalo Bills. He finally got the chance to start his first (and only) NFL game in Week 18 of the 2023 season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Webb had a memorable game in which he nearly lead the Giants' backups to a win against the Philadelphia Eagles starters. He accounted for two touchdowns (one rushing and one passing), and his passing touchdown was also Kenny Golladay's only touchdown as a Giant.

Webb was renowned for his preparation as a player and that will surely serve him well as a coach. So will the opportunity to learn under Sean Payton.