Should the Giants select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt at pick No. 25?

The New York Giants ranked dead last in offensive explosive plays during the 2022 season - that must change. One sure-fire way to create explosive offense is by adding a wide receiver at pick 25, and no wide receiver is better equipped to assist in that department than 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt.

Hyatt finished 2022 with 67 catches on 89 targets for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns; he averaged 18.9 yards per catch. Hyatt played 88.7 percent of his snaps in the slot. He finished his time in Tennessee with 151 targets, 108 catches, 1,769 yards, and 19 total touchdowns. He’s a bit of a one-year wonder.

I like the idea of adding Hyatt, but he’s not a complete wide receiver. Playing in Josh Huepel’s offense was perfect for him to exploit defenses that were forced to cover every inch of space on the football field; designed releases benefited Hyatt, but he’s not just speed; there’s more to him than just his dynamic athletic ability.

I’ve seen comparisons range from John Ross to Will Fuller. Ross’ biggest issues were health in college, Hyatt doesn’t have that problem right now. Fuller dropped 20 passes through his final two seasons at Notre Dame, and Hyatt had eight drops through three seasons.

Jaylon Waddle is another name I’ve seen, and Hyatt is not that type of player, in my opinion. Hyatt’s speed can’t be replicated, and his presence changes the way defenses defend the offense; that alone is a huge benefit. I appreciate how he tracks the football and how he’s able to extend away from his frame to secure passes with his hands.

His separation ability, how he quickly accelerates to step on a defender’s toes, and the subtle head and shoulder fakes before breaks, along with his competitive toughness as a blocker, are great foundational traits to build upon for a wide receiver.

Questions, however, remain about his ability to climb the ladder and haul in contested catches. For a player with his dynamic athletic ability, I thought I would see more elusiveness and wiggle against defenders, but that wasn’t the case. His route tree was limited in Huepel’s offense, and he’s not the biggest wide receiver at 6-foot, 185 pounds (estimated).

I still have a few wide receivers to watch, and he may not crack my top three, but his difference-making speed can’t be ignored. And for that, he’ll likely be selected somewhere in the first round.