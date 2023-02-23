Giants news, 2/23: First-round grades, Julian Love, Brian Daboll, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
How many ‘real’ first-round picks are in an NFL draft class?
ESPN’s Matt Miller has 19 players with true first-round grades in the 2023 NFL Draft. Ed Valentine looks at what that might mean for the Giants.
Other Giant observations
NFLPA records confirm Daniel Jones agent change | ProFootballTalk
The NFL Players Association database of players and the agents who represent them shows, after several days of not listing Jones at all (which meant he had no agent), that he is represented by three agents from Athletes First. The agents listed in connection with Jones are Brian Murphy, the CEO of Athletes First, along with Andrew Kessler and Camron Hahn.
Brian Daboll watching the Coach of the Year video package for the first time
In his debut season with the @Giants, 2022 Coach of the Year Brian Daboll led the team to the Divisional Round! pic.twitter.com/0uyV6tm2Z8— NFL (@NFL) February 22, 2023
How Giants Can Move Forward, Keep Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley | The 33rd Team
Jeff Diamond, former Minnesota Vikings general manager and Titans team president, offers his view of what the Jones camp should be thinking.
An intelligent move for Jones is to negotiate a shorter deal than the five-to-seven-year contracts of Murray, Allen, and Deshaun Watson and get back to the negotiating table as soon as 2024. Jones then would be in the second year of a three-year deal, and he would be only 27 years old.
He still could receive a guarantee in the $75 million range on a three-year, $112.5 million deal or perhaps get a Kirk Cousins-like fully guaranteed three-year deal, similar to the $84 million one the Vikings gave Cousins in 2018. By next year, Jones could prove himself worthy of a contract valued above $45 million per year when the new deals for Burrow, Herbert, Hurts and Jackson are factored in.
Daniel Jones to Jets 'makes a lot of sense': Tiki Barber | New York Post
“If the Jets get stuck with nobody … the guy who is across the town, Daniel Jones, is more valuable to them than he is to the New York Giants,” Barber told his co-host, Brandon Tierney on WFAN.
NFL Most Improved: Jalen Hurts, Quincy Williams, others who elevated their games | The Athletic
Julian Love, New York Giants.
Love showed glimpses of intelligence and playmaking ability over the first three seasons of his career. An aggressive Giants defensive attack under Wink Martindale helped Love hone in on those flashes and become a more consistent player, without sacrificing any of his dynamic ability.
Martindale asks his defenders to do quite a bit in his blitz scheme. Love’s versatility as an aware pass defender who’s also a willing and able tackler (six TFLs) let Martindale use him as needed, as the Giants’ defensive staff attempted to get their best players on the field.
Giants Showing Interest In Potential Daniel Jones Replacement | NFLAnalysis.com
According to Ryan Fowler, rumors indicate that the Giants are one of five teams to have met extensively with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys are the other four teams linked to Hooker.
Three-Round New York Giants Mock Draft | Sports Illustrated
SI.com’s Patricia Traina posted her first three-round mock draft. Traina selects Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt in the first round, Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz in the second and Wake Forest DL Kobie Turner and Oregon LB Noah Sewell in the third round.
2023 NFL offseason questions: 32 teams’ free agency, draft issues
In this second season as GM, how will Joe Schoen build around QB Daniel Jones?
The Giants need more explosive pass-catchers. It doesn’t matter whether it’s at tight end or wide receiver. Expect the Giants to add a wide receiver fairly early in the draft and in free agency. Schoen also plans to add to the interior of the offensive line, which was a problem at times last season. The key to all of this: signing Jones to a long-term deal so he isn’t playing on the franchise tag and eating up $32.4 million against the salary cap. That would be counterproductive for the Giants and Jones’ supporting cast.— Jordan Raanan
What is the saying about a fool and his money are soon parted?
We have our first 2023 MVP bet of the offseason...— br_betting (@br_betting) February 21, 2023
A bettor @CaesarsSports put $2 on Kenny Golladay to win MVP next season at +100000
Name a better way to spend $2 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kPiaf3T0my
Hero ex-Giants running back breaks silence on near-death experience saving children from drowning | nj.com
Peyton Hillis makes his first public comments on Twitter:
“I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y’all have given me. It’s really made all the difference. I also want to thank my brave sister, mother, sister in law, my kids, and my girlfriend who has saved my life in more ways than one. Thank you to the amazing staff at the hospital. Baptist hospital in Pensacola. Y’all were truly amazing and took such great care of me. You made all the difference on my recovery. I haven’t taken any interviews on this because I’d like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us. But I did want to come on here and show my appreciation for everyone who helped save my life and for all of your prayers and love and support. I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery. I’m a very lucky and blessed man. Yahweh has really blessed me and I am very thankful.”
Around the league
49ers' Brock Purdy postpones UCL surgery on doctor's advice | CBSSports.com
Titans releasing three-time Pro Bowler LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods, K Randy Bullock | NFL.com
Tua Tagovailoa turns to Judo to avoid head injuries when falling | ProFootballTalk
Netflix QB series to feature Mahomes, Cousins, Mariota | ESPN.com
Jets pitch Derek Carr on being first-ballot Hall of Famer if he wins in New York | CBSSports.com; Derek Carr free agency will be 'long process,' QB's brother says | ESPN.com
Former Chiefs teammates rip LeSean McCoy, defend Eric Bieniemy | ProFootballTalk
Small School Prospects Who Will Rise Up Draft Boards at the 2023 NFL Combine | Bleacher Report
